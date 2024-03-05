Food

Customer warns against pork sausage with plastic inside that says ‘halal’

ByAnna Maria Romero

March 5, 2024

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to warn others about a package of pork sausage which he claimed to have found a piece of plastic inside one of the sausages.

To add insult to injury, the word “halal” can be read on the piece of plastic.

Mr Aaron Chua Hao Jun wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Monday (March 4), “Guys be careful when buying this sausage. There is a (piece of) plastic inside the meat and ‘pretty sure it’s not halal’ (sarcastic remark).”

Mr Chua also addressed commenters who may feel he tampered with the sausage, writing that he’s “not so free to put a plastic halal wording into a PORK sausage” and then perfectly seal it with the material wrapped around it.

He reiterated that he intended to let people know of the incident so they could check the product before cooking, and added that he had purchased the sausage from a brand called Golden Bridge at NTUC FairPrice at Downtown East.

See also  17 complaints lodged with CASE after bridal marketplace suddenly shuts down

The Independent Singapore has contacted Mr Chua, Golden Bridge, at NTUC FairPrice, for further comment or updates.

Of course, it would be impossible for anything made from pork to be halal, leading one commenter to guess that the sausages were possibly manufactured in the same factory as halal meat.

However, this could cause cross-contamination and is not permitted. Halal products must be independently certified as processed and prepared using halal standards and ingredients. Cross-contamination is strictly prohibited.

Another commenter had an even better explanation: “Maybe the red label with halal is ribbed off. So by right, (the) whole wording should be ‘non-halal’, this makes sense then.

And also this type of sausage always come with one plasticy film but it’s not plastic. U (never) go pasar malam (night market to) eat this before? Also comes with the plastic film outside but its not plastic. It’s called 腊肠.”

Others said something must be wrong with the production plant and that this was a quality control failure.

See also  Metal screw found in first-class meal on SIA flight

This is not the first time a foreign object has been found in food, although it is indeed unusual.

Read related: Customer says she found piece of ‘glass’ in her bak kwa floss mooncake

Items such as screws, staple wires, glass, and other such objects have been found in food products in the past. /TISG

Read also: Jollibee in Hot Waters as Customer Finds Metal Piece in Chicken Joy Gravy – Singapore Branch Initiates Investigation

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Food

“THIS IS DEVASTATING” – Singaporeans lament Little Caesars closure and loss of bang for buck pizzas

September 5, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Food

Malaysia’s Ashwad Jalani breaks Singapore’s Zermatt Neo’s mammoth Nasi Kandar eating record of S$90 with S$105!

August 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Food

KF Seetoh asserts hawkers also grapple with cost of living squeeze as he weighs in on $10,158 stall bid

August 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

“Is it common in SG?” — Worker asks because after he got a car, his colleagues, who had never spoken to him before, are now asking for lifts

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

‘$1.50 for extra chilli?’ — Customer upset with “rude” stall assistant who asked him to pay more for “tiny bit” of chicken rice condiment

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Singaporean says his parents “have 0 savings and are deep in debt” while many adult children like him are also barely surviving in SG to help parents

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man with a wife and kid asks if there’s a way to survive in Singapore on his S$1.9K take-home salary; Singaporeans say, “It’s impossible!”

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.