Customer says food delivery rider spills Starbucks order & marks it as delivered, Rider says ‘Starbucks order, very hard to get 100% no spillage! Coffee Bean package more tip top!’

In a post on the popular online Misshopper Boutique Facebook page on Sunday (Apr 24), Ms Lerine Yeo wrote that she had ordered seven drinks from Starbucks the night before, which never arrived, although it was marked as delivered and her credit card was charged.

She had placed the order because she invited some friends over that night. Later on, they found the remnants of their drinks on the ground floor outside her condominium, which they ended up cleaning.

Ms Yeo was upset because the delivery rider did not take any of her calls, and she claimed that she did not get an answer from Grab either.

The delivery rider did not have the courtesy of informing her of what had happened to the drinks.

“Mistakes are always forgivable, if one has the courage to admit them. But not this driver. No apology nothing!

Today I post this for awareness as i felt cheated, if it can happen to me, it can also happen to you. Don’t be afraid to speak up!”

Later, she did get her refund, but only after her post, where Grab and Grab Food were tagged, had made the rounds.

Netizens by and large sympathized with the woman over the stress she experienced on what should have been a routine transaction.

Ms Yeo’s story, which was told by news outlets online, prompted several netizens to share similar experiences.

However, it also sparked a discussion among commenters about bulk orders, and what would be reasonable for delivery riders to safely transport.

“Bulk order for drinks not for Starbucks,” wrote one netizen.

Others weighed in on Starbucks’ packaging for their drinks, which is not transport-friendly.

One delivery rider even called Starbucks orders “a nightmare” for them.

