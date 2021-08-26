Netizen alleges that food delivery rider took off with his food

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public took to Facebook to complain after suspecting a delivery driver made off with his order.

The netizen took to a Facebook group known as “Complaint Singapore” to speak up about his unpleasant experience ordering from a delivery platform.

In his post, he shared that he ordered some food from McDonald’s via the foodpanda application at around 10:55 pm. When he checked his phone at 12:05 pm, the application stated that his order had already been delivered.

However, when he checked, there was nothing at his doorstep. He hence contacted foodpanda staff via the chat support function. According to his caption, the staff said that the delivery rider who had been assigned to pick up his order had taken his food.

The netizen remarked that he had waited 50 minutes for nothing and expressed his anger at the rider who had failed to deliver his order to him.

He also shared several screenshots of the application.

In the first screenshot, the application indicated that the netizen would receive the food from about 11:45 pm to 11:55 pm. It also mentioned that the delivery rider had already picked up the order from the Bedok Mall branch.

The subsequent screenshots were of the interaction between the netizen and the support staff he spoke with.

Towards the start of their conversation, the netizen asked why he did not receive his order. In response, the support staff relayed their apologies for the inconvenience caused to the netizen and assured him that they would do their best to help him resolve the issue. They then checked if the address that the netizen had given was indeed correct.

The netizen affirmed that it was correct before if the delivery rider had failed to check the address and unit number properly.

Afterwards, the support staff apologized for the netizen’s unpleasant ordering experience again before asking him to wait for a few minutes while they attempted to reach the delivery rider and check on the order. The netizen then remarked that it was a huge waste of his time and asked for a refund.

When the support staff responded, they thanked him for waiting, but mentioned that they were unable to contact the rider. They offered the netizen a full refund of his order along with a voucher with a value of SGD $4.

The netizen then questioned if the delivery rider had really gone to the wrong unit. In response, the support staff empathized with him and apologized again for the frustration that the order had brought him.

A few other netizens in the comments section empathized with the poster, saying that they had similar experiences when ordering from a delivery platform.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

