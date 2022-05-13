Entertainment Celebrity ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ opened doors for Asian actors — Michelle Yeoh

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ opened doors for Asian actors — Michelle Yeoh

Photo: IG scgreengrab/michelleyeoh_official

“It was a big moment for us, but looking back, what if it didn’t work? Would it have set our community back many years? Fortunately, it was about great storytelling.” — Michelle Yeoh

By Anna Maria Romero
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Michelle Yeoh, the grande dame of Asian actresses in Hollywood, told Variety that it was the success of 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians that has opened the doors for her fellow Asian actors, especially for comedians. 

At one point, she wondered what the effect would be if the film, was one of the few in Hollywood to feature an all-Asian cast. Crazy Rich Asians went on, however, to earn more than US$200 million (SGD$280 million) in box offices worldwide.

Yeoh, 59, who most recently starred in the hit movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, was interviewed in Variety on the occasion of Asian American Pacific Islander Month in the United States. 

The Malaysian actress said, “It was a big moment for us, but looking back, what if it didn’t work? Would it have set our community back many years? A lot was riding on the success of the film, and a lot of Asian leading roles would not have been greenlit. Because that’s showbiz.

Fortunately, it was about great storytelling.”

She praised Jon Chu, the film’s director, for doing “an amazing job of telling this story, which was so relatable and transcends just Asian casts. It sets up the tone that shows that people do love to see leading Asian men and women and to hear their experiences. So, it did change a lot of things.”

She noted that her Crazy Rich Asians co-stars, especially comedians Ronnie Chieng and Jimmy O. Yang, who are finding success in their stand-up comedy shows.

“And to see them be respected and loved for what they have been trying to do so well for so long, but not given the same kind of accolades, as they now so rightly deserve, it’s so great.

We can’t afford to go backward in time,” she added.

Last month, Yeoh’s co-star in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ke Huy Quan, said that it was seeing Crazy Rich Asians that inspired him to return to acting after a decades-long hiatus.

Quan, 51, had risen to fame in the 1980s with roles in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies. In the years that followed, Quan worked as an assistant director for Wong Kar-Wai and choreographed fight scenes for different Asian films, but hardly appeared onscreen.

And then Crazy Rich Asians came along.

“For a long time I thought I was at peace with it, but something was missing, and I really didn’t know what it was until ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ came out. I saw my fellow Asian actors up on the screen, and I had serious FOMO (fear of missing out) because I wanted to be up there with them,” he told Indiewire in April.

Quan earned rave reviews for his part in Everything Everywhere All at Once, where he played Yeoh’s husband. /TISG

Michelle Yeoh almost gets killed doing stunt with Jackie Chan, she said ‘I didn’t want to just play the damsel in distress’ 

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Celebrity

Crazy Rich Asians spinoff in the pipeline

When Crazy Rich Asians hit the big screen in 2018, filmgoers, particularly in Asia, were thrilled that finally, a show which depicts diversity could so charmingly woo audiences all over the world. Capitalizing on the success of the movie,...
Read more
Celebrity

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ opened doors for Asian actors — Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh, the grande dame of Asian actresses in Hollywood, told Variety that it was the success of 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians that has...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, May 13

Loud noise from HDB neighbour for about a dozen years, woman says authorities could not do anything   The problems of one Hougang woman concerning the...
Read more
Relationships

Woman left family for guy who’s back in jail, asks: How to mend family relationship without listening to “I told you so” from them?

A woman wrote on the NUS Whispers Facebook page on Wednesday (May 11) that her family had been “super against” her relationship with a...
Read more
Featured News

MAS imposes $100K civil penalty on woman for false trading

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on 11 May that it has imposed a civil penalty of $100,000 on Mdm Tan Su Lan for...
Read more
Celebrity

Crazy Rich Asians spinoff in the pipeline

When Crazy Rich Asians hit the big screen in 2018, filmgoers, particularly in Asia, were thrilled that finally, a...
Read more
Celebrity

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ opened doors for Asian actors — Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh, the grande dame of Asian actresses in Hollywood, told Variety that it was the success of 2018’s...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, May 13

Loud noise from HDB neighbour for about a dozen years, woman says authorities could not do anything   The problems of...
Read more
Relationships

Woman left family for guy who’s back in jail, asks: How to mend family relationship without listening to “I told you so” from them?

A woman wrote on the NUS Whispers Facebook page on Wednesday (May 11) that her family had been “super...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore