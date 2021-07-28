‘COVID 19’ “hottest new football player”? Photo of man wearing ‘COVID 19’ football jersey makes netizens go ‘breathless’

- Advertisement -

Netizens have gone wild, or rather “breathless” over a football jersey that was seen to have had the fictional last name “COVID” and the number 19 printed on the back.

People walking around wearing football jerseys with the names of famous footballers is quite a common thing. However, it’s not every day you spot someone out for a stroll wearing one with the name of a virus that unprecedentedly drove the world into a pandemic.

A Reddit user with the handle @ChildishRonaldo took to the online news forum over the weekend to share an eye-catching shot of a man wearing a number nineteen football jersey with the word COVID lettered at the top. Since the time it was posted, the thread has garnered more than three thousand ‘upvotes’, which is the online forum’s version of a ‘like’.

Finding his fashion statement entertaining, many online users took to the comment section of the Reddit thread to share some pretty clever puns.

“His shots will take your breath away,” wrote one. “Best player bar none,” wrote another. “Every time he takes to the field, every single player runs home and locks themselves up for at least 14 days.”

Others continue to respond with Covid-19 puns, pretending to praise the fictional football player. Comments such as “Heard he can penetrate any defense” and “Always leaves the defenders breathless as well” seemed to be fan favourites among those who came across the post.

Others wondered where they could buy the same shirt.

/TISG

