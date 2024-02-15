Unfortunately, in our modern day and age, fighting with individuals in the bathroom is far more common than we would like to think it is. Furthermore, a trans person recently harassed a woman in the bathroom stall, making incoherent vulgar remarks. It is unclear what provoked the trans person, but conservatives are not finding this amusing at all.

The controversial and sensitive topic is seen as something important on both ends of the spectrum. Conservatives are saying that women’s rights should be protected, while liberals say that equality and inclusivity is the best answer.

Huffpost states, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson sparks controversy with remarks targeting transgender rights, suggesting transgender women should use outdoor facilities or face arrest. Robinson, known for his history of transphobic, and other problematic comments, asserts at campaign stops his commitment to defending women by enforcing bathroom laws.

Furthermore, his comments draw cheers from audiences as he vows to uphold traditional values. Robinson, a leading GOP gubernatorial candidate, faces criticism for his divisive rhetoric. His past statements questioning terrible incidents in the past and denouncing transgender rights have stirred debate.

Despite backlash, Robinson remains steadfast in his positions, reflecting a broader political landscape of ongoing tension over social issues in North Carolina.

Conservatives angry at trans person harassing woman in the bathroom

This just goes to show that you can’t have coed bathrooms. It’s not safe for women. We must keep pushing back to put a stop to this. Women and children’s safety is a priority. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) February 14, 2024

Following that, after seeing the video, X users state that co-ed bathrooms for women is not the solution. They say that the video is proof that it is not safe to be a woman. The individual entering a woman’s space and proceeds to harass her is rubbing conservatives the wrong way.

He really liked saying “dick.” Had to keep talking about it. — Prissi Ultra Agent 2955: (@Prissi_coffee) February 14, 2024

In addition to this, the trans person kept on insisting to the woman that she has a male reproductive organ. Users add that the woman was harassed where she is meant to be safe from men threatening her safety. Regardless, some of the comments are rather transphobic, but it seems that conservatives are tired of incidents like these occurring frequently.

The post Conservatives angry at trans person for harassing woman by filming her in bathroom stall appeared first on The Independent News.