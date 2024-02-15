;
Lifestyle

Conservatives angry at trans person for harassing woman by filming her in bathroom stall 

ByAsir F

February 15, 2024
conservatives-angry-at-trans-person-for-harassing-woman-by-filming-her-in-bathroom-stall 

toilet trans

Unfortunately, in our modern day and age, fighting with individuals in the bathroom is far more common than we would like to think it is. Furthermore, a trans person recently harassed a woman in the bathroom stall, making incoherent vulgar remarks. It is unclear what provoked the trans person, but conservatives are not finding this amusing at all. 

The controversial and sensitive topic is seen as something important on both ends of the spectrum. Conservatives are saying that women’s rights should be protected, while liberals say that equality and inclusivity is the best answer. 

Huffpost states, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson sparks controversy with remarks targeting transgender rights, suggesting transgender women should use outdoor facilities or face arrest. Robinson, known for his history of transphobic, and other problematic comments, asserts at campaign stops his commitment to defending women by enforcing bathroom laws.

Furthermore, his comments draw cheers from audiences as he vows to uphold traditional values. Robinson, a leading GOP gubernatorial candidate, faces criticism for his divisive rhetoric. His past statements questioning terrible incidents in the past and denouncing transgender rights have stirred debate. 

Despite backlash, Robinson remains steadfast in his positions, reflecting a broader political landscape of ongoing tension over social issues in North Carolina. 

Conservatives angry at trans person harassing woman in the bathroom 

 

Following that, after seeing the video, X users state that co-ed bathrooms for women is not the solution. They say that the video is proof that it is not safe to be a woman. The individual entering a woman’s space and proceeds to harass her is rubbing conservatives the wrong way. 

In addition to this, the trans person kept on insisting to the woman that she has a male reproductive organ. Users add that the woman was harassed where she is meant to be safe from men threatening her safety. Regardless, some of the comments are rather transphobic, but it seems that conservatives are tired of incidents like these occurring frequently.

Read More News

Conservatives observe that some “liberal” Americans allegedly using illegal immigrants as “free labor” 

The post Conservatives angry at trans person for harassing woman by filming her in bathroom stall  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

Lifestyle

Bored in life, Chinese man fakes own arrest and offers $4,000 reward

December 3, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Lifestyle

Grab rider tells his comrades, “Don’t be ashamed of your job! People will not put food on your table or pay your bills. Be proud of whatever you do!”

December 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Lifestyle

Should I resign because my boss tells me I’m underperforming?

December 2, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

SG Politics

People’s Power Party to organise its first pre-election forum

December 3, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Rare Animal Sightings

Rare sambar deer herd spotted grazing in the night on Bukit Timah Expressway area

December 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Man raises concern over unsafe “safety” barrier on escalator in Singapore mall

December 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Property

Barclays warns Singapore may face tougher property curbs amid homebuying frenzy

December 3, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.