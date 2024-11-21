;
COE premiums drop across most categories in November 2024, led by a 10% decline in Cat A

ByMary Alavanza

November 21, 2024
Traffic in streets of Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums dropped across most categories on Wednesday (Nov 20), with Category A seeing the largest decline, as reported by Yahoo News.

The premium for Category A, which covers smaller cars and electric vehicles (EVs), fell by 10%, dropping from S$99,889 to S$89,889. This is the biggest drop for Category A this year, following a previous decrease in January when it fell by S$19,990.

Category B, for larger and more powerful cars and EVs, also saw a drop. It fell from S$108,001 to S$105,081, a decrease of about 3%.

Category D, for motorcycles, dropped from S$9,089 to S$8,669, while Category E, an open category mainly used for large cars, fell from S$109,000 to S$107,501.

The only category to see an increase in premiums was Category C, which covers goods vehicles and buses. It rose by 1%, from S$68,340 to S$69,000. /TISG

