Home News

Civil servants to receive 0.45 month mid-year bonus

ByJewel Stolarchuk

June 21, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Government will be issuing a mid-year Annual Variable Component (AVC) of 0.45 month to all civil servants, following detailed discussions with public sector unions. This decision aligns with the recent economic and labour market performance, according to the Public Service Department (PSD).

In addition to the AVC, specific civil servant grades will receive supplementary payments. Those in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 are set to receive an additional $150, while those in grades MX15 and MX16, along with employees in the Operations Support Scheme (OSS) Grades III and IV, will be awarded an extra $250.

Economic and Labour Market Conditions

Singapore’s economy registered a 2.7% year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2024, building on the 2.2% increase observed in the previous quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy saw a slight expansion of 0.1%, compared to a 1.2% growth in the preceding quarter.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry maintains the GDP growth forecast at 1.0% to 3.0% for 2024. This forecast acknowledges a resilient external economic environment in the first quarter, despite ongoing global economic risks.

See also  Civil servants to get a month's bonus, lower-paid ones to get $500 extra

Labour market conditions remained stable in the same period. The Ministry of Manpower’s Labour Market Report for Q1 2024 indicated that total employment continued to rise, though at a slower pace. Unemployment rates stayed low, consistent with non-recessionary periods.

Progressive Mid-Year Bonus Strategy

In light of the economic outlook, the Government’s decision to provide a 0.45 month AVC, alongside additional payments for lower-grade civil servants, aims to recognize their contributions while adapting to the current economic conditions.

This progressive approach considers the need to support junior staff amidst varied economic scenarios, PSD indicated in a statement.

PSD said that the Government will remain vigilant in monitoring economic developments and will consider upcoming guidelines from the National Wages Council to determine year-end AVC payments. This approach ensures that civil servant remuneration is responsive to both national economic performance and broader fiscal strategies.

TISG/

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Singapore drops to fourth in Global Financial Centres Index, overtaken by Hong Kong

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Commuters who walked along MRT tracks recount being excited while others decry transport price hikes amid latest MRT service outage

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

SAF: All 12 servicemen injured in Australia training have received medical care and rejoined their unit

September 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Business Business & Economy

RHB economists say GST hike had minimal impact on consumer spending patterns

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Personal Finance

Quarter of Singaporeans yet to begin retirement planning

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Singapore drops to fourth in Global Financial Centres Index, overtaken by Hong Kong

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Commuters who walked along MRT tracks recount being excited while others decry transport price hikes amid latest MRT service outage

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.