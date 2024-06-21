SINGAPORE: The Government will be issuing a mid-year Annual Variable Component (AVC) of 0.45 month to all civil servants, following detailed discussions with public sector unions. This decision aligns with the recent economic and labour market performance, according to the Public Service Department (PSD).

In addition to the AVC, specific civil servant grades will receive supplementary payments. Those in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 are set to receive an additional $150, while those in grades MX15 and MX16, along with employees in the Operations Support Scheme (OSS) Grades III and IV, will be awarded an extra $250.

Economic and Labour Market Conditions

Singapore’s economy registered a 2.7% year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2024, building on the 2.2% increase observed in the previous quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy saw a slight expansion of 0.1%, compared to a 1.2% growth in the preceding quarter.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry maintains the GDP growth forecast at 1.0% to 3.0% for 2024. This forecast acknowledges a resilient external economic environment in the first quarter, despite ongoing global economic risks.

Labour market conditions remained stable in the same period. The Ministry of Manpower’s Labour Market Report for Q1 2024 indicated that total employment continued to rise, though at a slower pace. Unemployment rates stayed low, consistent with non-recessionary periods.

Progressive Mid-Year Bonus Strategy

In light of the economic outlook, the Government’s decision to provide a 0.45 month AVC, alongside additional payments for lower-grade civil servants, aims to recognize their contributions while adapting to the current economic conditions.

This progressive approach considers the need to support junior staff amidst varied economic scenarios, PSD indicated in a statement.

PSD said that the Government will remain vigilant in monitoring economic developments and will consider upcoming guidelines from the National Wages Council to determine year-end AVC payments. This approach ensures that civil servant remuneration is responsive to both national economic performance and broader fiscal strategies.

TISG/