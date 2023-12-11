Entertainment

Chris Wallace told Adam Driver he doesn’t look like a typical movie star

December 11, 2023
Adam Driver

Adam Driver’s recent appearance on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” sparked praise on social media for his tactful handling of a controversial interview question.

Wallace directly confronted Driver, stating that he didn’t conform to the typical movie star appearance and queried if this aspect hindered his career. Wallace faced extensive backlash on social media platforms like X for what was deemed a “gross” and “rude” question.

Before delving into Driver’s appearance, Wallace referenced press comparisons between Driver and acclaimed actors like Al Pacino and Jack Nicholson. He inquired about Driver’s feelings regarding these parallels.

Photo: Wikipedia/Adam Driver

Driver responded, acknowledging, “Those are the actors that made me want to be an actor, you know, so that’s a nice comparison.” He admitted to selectively ignoring both positive and negative commentary about his career.

Driver said that The New Yorker called him a ‘horse face’ and he took it with a grain of salt. A reviewer said that Driver’s agent probably don’t know whether to put him in a movie or a Kentucky Derby. The actor said he try to not absorb anything.

Adam Driver: Not a typical movie star?

Wallace then remarked to Driver, “You don’t look like the typical movie star,” asking if it was beneficial or a drawback to Driver’s career.

Last month, during a post-screening session at Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival, an audience member queried Adam Driver about his thoughts on the crash scenes in the Enzo Ferrari 2023 biopic. In response, Driver bluntly retorted,  “I don’t know. Next question.”

The unexpected reaction elicited a mix of shock and laughter from the audience. No immediate response from Driver’s representatives was available. Marek Zydowicz, the festival’s director and founder, released a statement addressing the incident.

Why is the British PM pushing for the Rwanda Policy?

Cover Photo: Wikipedia

