Reality television star Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has passed away at the age of 29 following a battle with cancer. She is the eldest daughter of reality TV personality “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

Shannon confirmed the heartbreaking news on Instagram, expressing the family’s sorrow and noting Cardwell’s peaceful passing at home surrounded by loved ones at 11:12 PM. Cardwell died on her youngest daughter’s birthday, according to Today.com.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna] is no longer with us,” is how she began the post adding that Cardwell passed away peacefully at home at 11:12pm. She fought valiantly for ten months.

Acknowledging Cardwell’s tenacious fight over ten months, Shannon promised further updates while requesting continued thoughts and prayers during this challenging time. “At this difficult moment, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone dear to us,” she concluded in her statement.

Cardwell initially appeared on TLC’s Toddlers and Tiaras alongside her mother and half-sister before joining the family’s spin-off Here Comes Honey Boo Boo in 2012. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Cardwell had been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in her liver, kidney, and lung, which was later confirmed to be terminal.

Shannon told Entertainment Tonight that she was in the fourth stage and that she is not going into remission. They have accepted that and they just tell people one day at a time because they will never know.

Despite a previously strained relationship, the family had reconciled in recent times, coming together at Shannon’s wedding in February, marking a significant reunion since the show’s cancellation in 2014. This gathering held special significance as it reunited the family after several years.

Cardwell leaves behind her two daughters, Kaitlyn aged 10, and Kylee aged 7. Shannon had previously reached out to fans on Instagram, seeking support and prayers for the family during this difficult phase, expressing gratitude for the thoughts and prayers received with the poignant hashtag, #CancerSucks.

