SINGAPORE: All eyes are on Singapore as it is currently hosting the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 for the first time from Nov 25 to Dec 13 at the Resorts World Sentosa, with reigning champion Ding Liren taking on challenger 18-year-old Indian prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju in a best of 14 matches.

This year’s World Chess Championship is expected to draw an audience of 200 million viewers across more than 80 countries, with an estimated 40 million viewing hours. The event’s unprecedented global interest underscores chess’s enduring appeal and ongoing resurgence, unparalleled since the iconic 1972 World Championship.

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean delivered a welcome address during the opening ceremony at the Capitol Theatre on Nov 23.

“This year’s Championship has special significance for our part of the world. It is the first ever between two grandmasters from Asia, and we are all looking forward to this.

“The reigning World Champion, Grandmaster Ding Liren from China, and his challenger, Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju from India. Singapore is proud to play host for this historic match,” said Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean in his welcome address during the opening ceremony at the Capitol Theatre on Nov 23.

SM Teo also shared that world class sporting events such as the FIDE World Chess Championship are able to boost the development of the local chess scene. It also presents an opportunity for the community to witness the world’s best chess grandmaster in action, which will ignite interest in chess in Singapore and hopefully will inspire the next generation of players.

“1,600 students from over 200 schools competed in our National Schools Individual Chess Championship this year. The number of community interest groups for chess is also growing here. This includes the bustling Aliwal Chess Club on Aliwal Street where games are open to novices and experts alike,” added SM Teo.

The first three games were held from Nov 25 to 27. Defending champion Ding struck first, claiming victory in the opening game, while the second game ended in a tie. India’s Dommaraju bounced back with a win in the third game on Wednesday.

Game four to six will be held on Nov 29 to Dec 1, while game seven to nine will be played on Dec 3 to Dec 5. Game 10 to 12 and game 13 to 14 are scheduled for Dec 7 to Dec 9 and Dec 11 to 12 respectively. The tie-breaker match, if needed, will be on Friday, Dec 13. All matches will start at 5pm Singapore time.

China’s Ding Liren etched his name in history as the world champion a year ago, after a thrilling triumph over Russian chess grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi in a nail-biting match held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The intense battle saw the two chess grandmasters deadlocked at 7-apiece after 14 grueling matches, with neither able to gain a decisive edge.

Tension reached a boiling point as the tie-breaker matches pushed the limits of endurance, with Ding and Nepomniachtchi still evenly poised after three additional games. Ultimately, it was Ding who emerged victorious in the next tie-breaker game to cement his status as the world’s top chess player.

The chess community witnessed the meteoric rise of Indian chess sensation Gukesh D, who has been making waves ever since he became the second-youngest grandmaster in history in January 2019, surpassing Russian Sergey Karjakin by just 17 days.

Since his grandmaster milestone, Dommaraju’s triumphs have been nothing short of remarkable. In 2021, he emerged victorious in the prestigious Julius Baer Challengers Chess Tour, demonstrating his rising star power.

He also played a pivotal role in India’s historic chess dynasty, spearheading the team to an individual gold medal at the 2022 Olympiad and then leading the charge to their first-ever team gold medal the following year.

Earlier in the week, Academic Labs (AAX) was announced as the official educational sponsor.

“As a project founded by born and bred Singaporeans, we are immensely proud to sponsor this landmark event taking place in our city.

“Having a strong local sponsor creates an impactful ‘wow’ factor right here at home. It’s an honor to celebrate the beauty and global appeal of chess, which continues to inspire and challenge millions,” said Kingston Kwek, Chief Visionary Officer of AAX.

As one of the main sponsors alongside Google, AAX celebrates this landmark event that sees global tech giants supporting the prestigious chess tournament for the first time in its history.