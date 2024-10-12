Featured News Home News

Chee Soon Juan’s Orange & Teal café, Marina Square outlet closes down ‘due to rising costs’

ByAnna Maria Romero

October 12, 2024

SINGAPORE: Opposition leader Chee Soon Juan’s café, Orange & Teal, Marina Square outlet closed its doors on Friday (Oct 11).

The restaurant said in an announcement on its Facebook and Instagram pages early on Friday morning that the closure is “due to rising costs.”

The announcement added that Dr Chee’s first outlet, which he opened at Rochester Mall in June 2021, will remain open. The management thanked patrons for their support.

On Instagram, netizens expressed support for the eatery, with some saying how much they love the food at Orange & Teal.

One commenter even hoped an Orange & Teal branch would open in Malaysia, either Johor Bahru or Kuala Lumpur.

On June 21, 2021, while the world was still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Chee, the Secretary-General of the Singapore Democratic, announced that he and his wife, Huang Chih-mei, would be fulfilling a long-term dream of opening a restaurant.

He added that they had planned to do so for the past months.

See also  MRT power trip - Murali was nowhere in sight while PAP volunteers were wayanging

Beyond serving people a good meal, they wanted to have a “place where we get together with our loved ones and friends and get to know each other all over again.

A place where intelligent discussion, even impassioned debate, takes place. A place where the conversation’s even better.”

They even engraved the saying, “Where the conversation’s even better,” above the restaurant doorway.

Dr Chee, an activist and educator, was upfront about “not being a businessman.”

However, he added that he had always wanted to begin a social enterprise supporting causes close to his heart.

Shortly over a year later, the SDP chief opened a second outlet of Orange & Teal at Marina Square.

Since his restaurant branches opened, Dr Chee has served meals to Singaporeans from all walks of life, from distinguished lawyer Lee Suet Fern, the daughter-in-law of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, to elderly cardboard collectors, security guards and cleaners.

Also, a woman once ordered S$150 worth of food from the café, asking for it to be distributed to cleaners.

See also  In the Facebook universe Singapore Democratic Party is Tua Kee

In a 2022 Facebook post, he also dreamed aloud about the possibilities for Orange & Teal, writing:

“J K Rowling, TS Elliot and Ernest Hemingway did much of their writing in cafés. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Orange & Teal could be the nest for the next great S’porean writer?”

He also called the eatery “a miniature version of my vision for Singapore – a place where intelligence, grace and compassion flourish.” /TISG

Read also: Singaporeans urged to support Chee Soon Juan’s café despite their political preferences

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Singapore dubbed a “magical futuristic world” by the 2024 Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry, Dr Demis Hassabis

October 12, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Home News

Singaporean suggests giving expired VEPs a one-year grace period to renew so that the VEP team can speed up new VEP application process

October 12, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Singapore is an exceptionally friendly city—not one but two reports show

October 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Featured News Home News

Chee Soon Juan’s Orange & Teal café, Marina Square outlet closes down ‘due to rising costs’

October 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Celebrity

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA shows generosity with 100 million KRW donation to Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation

October 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s “MANTRA” scores a “Triple-Kill” on China’s top 3 music platforms

October 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Lifestyle

Unleash your inner spy or Samurai as Japan’s taxi drivers turn into bodyguards and ninjas for a price!

October 12, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.