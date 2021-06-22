Chee Soon Juan to start his own dream cafe to support causes close to his heart

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Secretary-General of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) Chee Soon Juan announced on Monday (Jun 21) that he was opening a cafe with his wife.

In a Facebook post, Dr Chee said that he and his wife Mei planned to open their cafe, Orange & Teal, at Rochester Mall.

“We’ve been working on it for the past several months and it’s finally coming to fruition” he wrote.

Dr Chee added that it has been a long-term dream of theirs to have a place for people to come together and to get together.

“To be perfectly honest, I’m not a businessman. I never was and I don’t think I will ever be. But I’ve always wanted to start a social enterprise of sorts to support causes close to my heart. I’ll talk about this including the vision of this venture another day”, Dr Chee added.

He also asked for people’s support with this venture in order to make his cafe viable as a business.

He rounded off his post by adding that the doors of the cafe were set to open on Friday (Jun 25).

Orange & Teal is located at: #02-12 Rochester Mall, 35 Rochester Drive, Singapore 138639 (near Buona Vista MRT Station).

/TISG

