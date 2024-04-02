SINGAPORE: A recent list from Seasia Stats showed that Singapore’s Changi Airport is ranked eighth in the world for Wi-Fi connectivity.

The list, which gives airports in different countries a maximum grade of five points, shows that Ljubljana Airport in Slovenia took the pole position with 4.46 points. Hong Kong Airport followed with 4.25 points, and Finland’s Helsinki-Vantaa Airport took third place with 4.25 points.

Three Asian airports are tied in fourth place with 4.15 points—Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita Airports, alongside Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam.

New Zealand’s Christchurch Airport and Indianapolis Airport in the US all have 4.0 points.

The ratings are from Electronics Hub, a tech review website based in India. The site evaluated “Wi-Fi connectivity” star ratings from travellers on Airlinequality.com, popularly known as Skytrax.

Free Wi-Fi is offered everywhere at Ljubljana Airport, renovated just three years ago. One traveller review says, “Excellent to have unlimited free Wi-Fi without login required, always reliable right up to boarding tunnel.”

Changi Airport, however, has many fans worldwide and regularly makes it to annual best-of lists.

“Known for its world-class facilities and efficiency, Changi Airport continues to set the standard for airport experiences worldwide,” Seasia noted, adding:

“As airports continue to prioritize digital connectivity, travelers can expect seamless Wi-Fi experiences that enrich their journeys and ensure smooth transitions between destinations.”

When the ranking was shared on Reddit Singapore, Changi Airport had many defenders.

“Funny thing is it is probably much less important in Singapore than other countries where airports are just giant waiting areas. My friends found the number of things they could do at Changi airport for free/cheap mind boggling,” wrote one.

Another was unafraid to voice disagreement with the ranking, writing, “I have been to half of the top 10, and I think Changi Wi-Fi is the best.

Fast, no registration required, can download Netflix to watch later, no pop-up ads on the capture portal, no dropped connections..” /TISG

