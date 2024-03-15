Travel

Singapore’s Changi Airport passenger traffic hit pre-Covid levels for the first time—one of the first in Asia

ByMary Alavanza

March 15, 2024
Jewel Changi Airport Interior

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Changi Airport passenger traffic hit pre-Covid levels for the first time in February, riding on the wave of Lunar New Year festivities that sparked a notable increase in travel demand.

Bloomberg reported that Changi airport, known for its futuristic vibes and operational efficiency, logged 5.35 million passenger movements last month, marking a 34% increase compared to the same period last year.

Impressively, it also soared 4.3% higher than February 2019 figures, as per the released data.

The data revealed on Wednesday also indicated that Changi Airport is one of the first Asian airports to surpass pre-pandemic levels of passenger traffic, setting a promising tone for broader travel revival across the region.

Singapore as a travel hotspot was evident last month, particularly during the extended Lunar New Year holiday. And if you thought that was all, hold your breath because March seems poised to outdo February, courtesy of a string of six Taylor Swift concerts.

See also  Passport-Free Travel Coming To Changi Airport In 2024

With Taylor Swift’s exclusive deal to perform in the Lion City, the absence of Swift’s performances elsewhere prompted a flock of foreign visitors to visit the city-state, giving a significant boost to its economy.

Such was the impact of Taylor Swift’s presence that economists upgraded Singapore’s GDP forecasts, anticipating a rosier economic outlook for Singapore.

Singapore is also implementing upgrades at Changi Airport. Soon, residents and visitors in the Lion City will find themselves going through checkpoints hassle-free without using their passports. /TISG

Read also: Singapore will require departing flights to use sustainable fuel starting 2026

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Featured News Travel

“You have my word” — Johor Chief Minister says he will “personally address” Singaporeans’ “painful” Vehicle Entry Permit concerns

September 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Travel

Money-saving tips for Singaporeans travelling to Malaysia, and why you shouldn’t use your Singdollars to shop over there

September 18, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Travel

FlexiTravel Plus: Singapore’s first and only hourly travel insurance from S$1.80 for 19 Asian destinations

September 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Business & Economy

Johor businesses fear suffering losses from losing Singapore customers if Vehicle Entry Permit issues cannot be resolved

September 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

“Crowds are becoming unbearable!” — Singapore’s population rises to 6.04M, fueling worries over HDB prices and living costs

September 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

Samsung Hub office unit sells for $14.8 million

September 25, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business & Economy

Singapore ranked among the top talent networks around the world

September 25, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.