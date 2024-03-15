SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Changi Airport passenger traffic hit pre-Covid levels for the first time in February, riding on the wave of Lunar New Year festivities that sparked a notable increase in travel demand.

Bloomberg reported that Changi airport, known for its futuristic vibes and operational efficiency, logged 5.35 million passenger movements last month, marking a 34% increase compared to the same period last year.

Impressively, it also soared 4.3% higher than February 2019 figures, as per the released data.

The data revealed on Wednesday also indicated that Changi Airport is one of the first Asian airports to surpass pre-pandemic levels of passenger traffic, setting a promising tone for broader travel revival across the region.

Singapore as a travel hotspot was evident last month, particularly during the extended Lunar New Year holiday. And if you thought that was all, hold your breath because March seems poised to outdo February, courtesy of a string of six Taylor Swift concerts.

With Taylor Swift’s exclusive deal to perform in the Lion City, the absence of Swift’s performances elsewhere prompted a flock of foreign visitors to visit the city-state, giving a significant boost to its economy.

Such was the impact of Taylor Swift’s presence that economists upgraded Singapore’s GDP forecasts, anticipating a rosier economic outlook for Singapore.

Singapore is also implementing upgrades at Changi Airport. Soon, residents and visitors in the Lion City will find themselves going through checkpoints hassle-free without using their passports. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos