Business

CCCS greenlights acquisition of PropertyGuru by Hedychium Limited

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 11, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Competition and Consumer Commission (CCCS) has approved the proposed acquisition of PropertyGuru Group Limited by Hedychium Limited, affirming that the transaction does not pose any significant risks to competition in the local market.

Hedychium Limited is indirectly owned by BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII, affiliated with EQT AB, a leading global investment firm.

PropertyGuru, a prominent property technology platform in Southeast Asia, provides a range of services, including property marketplaces, digital sales, mortgage brokerage, home services, and real estate data solutions.

Following a thorough review, CCCS concluded that the acquisition would not substantially reduce competition in Singapore’s digital real estate advertising market.

The competition watchdog found no evidence of market overlaps, vertical integration risks, or complementary offerings between the entities that could potentially harm competition.

The approval paves the way for Hedychium Limited to complete the transaction, signalling continued consolidation in the Southeast Asian property technology sector while maintaining a competitive landscape for consumers and businesses in Singapore.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

