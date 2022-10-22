Home News Car sideswiped by trailer truck at PIE, criticised online for being slow...

Car sideswiped by trailer truck at PIE, criticised online for being slow and unaware

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

A 26-wheeler trailer truck was travelling beside the sedan and exited its lane for a few seconds before sideswiping the car.

By Hana O
A car travelling along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi was the target of online criticisms after being sideswiped by a trailer truck.

Facebook page ROADS.sg posted a video of the incident on Friday (Oct 21), showing a car entering the expressway and staying on the left-most lane.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

A 26-wheeler trailer truck was travelling beside the sedan and exited its lane for a few seconds before sideswiping the car.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

The video ended with the vehicle slowing down by the side of the expressway while the trailer continued on.

It appears that the sedan driver’s behaviour on the road was unacceptable for more experienced drivers.

“The car driver is just dumb, you don’t stay beside such a big truck either you slow and stay behind or drive faster pass it ownself find trouble for him or herself,” said Facebook user Yong Jin Chen in a comment with multiple likes.

“Drive slower than a trailer some more, la. And probably driving with front vision only. Side all blocked off. Could have been avoided but taken for granted,” said another netizen.

One Chan Zhaofeng wondered why the car didn’t accelerate after filtering into the expressway.

Others noted that heavy vehicles have blind spots, which is why smaller vehicles should maintain a safe distance from them.

Still, a few netizens said the trailer driver should have slowed down to avoid an accident when changing lanes.

This was not the first time the importance of considering blind spots when on the road was highlighted on social media.

A car was caught on camera trying to cut into a tipper truck’s lane along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway, resulting in a major collision./TISG

Car disregards tipper truck blind spot in KPE, gets t-boned

