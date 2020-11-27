Caught on dashcam: Vehicle makes illegal U-turn in front of police patrol car

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A vehicle was caught on dashcam making an illegal U-turn right in front of a passing police patrol car. The driver was immediately apprehended.

On Thursday (Nov 26), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded dashcam footage of the incident that happened along Telok Blangah Road and Sentosa Gateway on Thursday at about 12:40 pm.

A police patrol car could be seen exiting Sentosa Gateway and merging into Telok Blangah Road. Right when the intersection lights turned green for those coming out Sentosa Gateway, a grey Honda Vezel enters the scene.

- Advertisement -

The vehicle appears to have beat the red light, cutting into the path of the police car. According to the ROADS.sg post, the car also made an illegal U-turn, which is a frequent occurrence in that area.

A total of 11,500 summonses against unauthorised U-turns at Sentosa Gateway were issued by Traffic Police back in 2010. There is a “No U-turn” sign erected at the location concerned, reminded the police.

Since then, numerous online threads have formed where motorists discussed the proper U-turn slot to avoid violating the law.

Based on a sgforums.com thread, those heading towards Vivo City and using Sentosa Gateway are advised to turn right into Sentosa and take the second turn with the traffic light which is the official U-turn slot. Other options were mentioned in the conversation in case motorists missed the first one.

After spotting the violation, the police car immediately turned on its lightbars and blocked the Honda Vezel’s path at the far left lane to pull the vehicle over.

According to the revised composition sums for road traffic offences, drivers of light vehicles could be fined up to S$100 for making an illegal U-turn or other offences with zero demerit points. Furthermore, it was pointed out among netizen comments that the police car had to hit the brakes to avoid a collision. They noted that the driver could also be liable for reckless or dangerous driving.

Read related: Biker slides across 4 lanes on CTE after being sideswiped by car

Please follow and like us: