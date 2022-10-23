A Bungee Dance performance is ready for the President’s Star Charity 2022!

- Advertisement -

Mediacorp artists are preparing something new, fun, and exciting for their performance on President’s Star Charity 2022 event.

In an Instagram reel shared by Mediacorp Channel 5 – the network’s English mass entertainment and lifestyle channel – preparations were shown as the artists practiced and worked their body and hearts out for a successful performance.

The Mediacorp artists to perform a Bungee Dance performance at the #PSC2022 are Ke Le, Tay Ying, Denise Camillia Tan, Fadli Kamsani, Azura Goh, Gunalan Morgan, and Tyler Ten.

“I’m really excited that I am back on President’s Star Charity this year. We are doing this Bungee jump item. It has been a really really fun journey… I’m really excited for you guys to see it” said Denise Camillia Tan, one of the performers.

The President’s Star Charity is Mediacorp’s flagship fundraiser. It encourages Singaporeans to contribute and celebrate inspirational stories of individuals whose lives were uplifted and supported by benefitting from the organizations under the President’s Challenge.

This year, the theme of #PSC2022 is “Small Actions. Big Changes”. This aims to spread the message that every action, no matter how small, can bring empowerment to those in need.

“You can change lives with one small action,” Gunalan Morgan added, also one of the performers for the event.

#PSC2022 is hosted by Steven Chia and Kym Ng. Local and international talents like Eric Chou and Aina Abdul will be present as well. There will also be inspirational collaborations between persons with disabilities and Mediacorp artists.

The President’s Star Charity 2022 LIVE show will be on October 30, 2022 from 7:30pm. It will be available to watch on meWATCH, Mediacorp Channel 5 and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube.

To know more about the event, visit this link: go.mediacorp.sg/Mediacorp_PSC2022

For donations: go.mediacorp.sg/PSC2022_DonationFollow us on Social Media

