SINGAPORE: McDonald’s announced on Friday (Dec 6) that people who ask for additional condiments will have to pay more from Jan 2, 2025.

Unsurprisingly, netizens in Singapore who, over the past few years, have had to deal with more expensive food and sometimes, smaller portions, were not too happy about it.

The fast food giant explained on its website that the additional charges for extra condiments will be “nominal,” meaning “very small” or “far below the actual cost.”

The charges are being imposed to address two issues: food waste and the higher price of food, which McDonald’s called “ongoing challenges across the F&B industry.”

To clarify, each order will still come with an allocated quantity of sauce based on the company’s condiment policy, and customers will only be charged if they ask for more.

McDonald’s listed four condiments that will have extra charges: S$0.50 for additional Chicken McNuggets dipping sauce (BBQ, Curry, Honey Mustard), hotcake syrup, and whipped butter for hotcakes and Corn Cups.

Diners who order extra Japanese Dressing Roasted Sesame salad dressing will need to pay S$0.70 more per packet.

As for Ketchup and Garlic Chili Sauce, these will still be given at no extra charge “based on fixed allocation to a food order,” McDonald’s added.

The company also invited customers who do not agree with their policy and who refuse to pay for extra condiments to share their feedback through McDonald’s Contact Us page or by speaking with outlet managers directly.

“We value your feedback on how to improve the experience,” McDonald’s added.

Many Singaporeans have commented on the matter, with some saying they don’t find the extra amount diners need to pay for more sauce to be “nominal” at all.

One local Reddit user wrote, “50 cents (is) a lot of money,” while another characterised the amount as “outrageous.”

Others, already unhappy with some of McDonald’s small servings of, for example, french fries, said that additional charges for extra condiments were yet another reason to no longer patronize the fast food giant.

“What a horrid start to 2025,” wrote one.

However, several Facebook users wondered if the reverse would hold true, asking, “Can we get a discount if we don’t want the sauce then?”

