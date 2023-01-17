McDonald’s staff tells customer ‘4-piece (nugget) cannot take curry sauce’ — Customer asks “Isn’t the sauce meant for nuggets?”

SINGAPORE — “Correct me if I’m wrong, but all nuggets can get one free tub of sauce, right?” asked a customer in a recent TikToker video, writing that she was “genuinely confused” due to the encounter.

When Ms Sonia, who goes by nearbykoala on the platform, asked for curry sauce with an order of four pieces of nuggets, to her surprise, she was denied. She had been at Parklane Shopping Mall at Dhoby Ghaut and had asked for the sauce, but she was told she “cannot take curry sauce.”

“I thought all nuggets can take curry sauce,” she said. “Am I right?”

She was then told by the manager, “Four-piece (order) cannot take curry sauce.”

The manager even asked one of the store staff to confirm this, which they did.

“Okay, never mind,” Ms Sonia said.

She added that she would have paid for the sauce, but since her hands were full and she hadn’t brought any money to the counter, she could not.

“I’m not going to walk back all the way here to buy the curry sauce,” the TikToker said, but asked, “Isn’t the sauce meant for nuggets? Please help.”

TikTok users were certainly sympathetic to her plight.

“Nuggets without curry sauce how can,” wrote one.

Others say it depends on how generous (or stingy) the staff is when you order.

One netizen responded to the TikToker’s request to “please help” by writing, “Actually can!! You can search sg McDonald’s curry sauce entitlement on their website. 4 piece not given, but 1 packet given by request.”

The customer care page of McDonald’s Singapore’s website confirms this.

And a McDonald’s employee clarified further.

“hi mcd staff here, usually for curry sauce you’ll only get it if it’s a meal (drink , fries and like burger/nuggets) and if you ordered nuggets only +”

