Home News Featured News points to social status of WP MPs and...

Calvin Cheng points to social status of WP MPs Raeesah Khan and

Supporters welcome posts but there has also been criticism that he is being petty

Photo: YouTube screengrab

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) took to social media on Saturday (Nov 14) about a post by WP MP celebrating her birthday with her constituents and at home and another by MP on enjoying panettone, a type of Italian-style cake-like bread.

Mr Cheng’s post, titled “CHAMPAGNE SOCIALISTS AND KOPITIAM CAPITALISTS”, was about his earlier comments on those he called “Workers’ Party celebrity MPs”.

Referring to Ms Khan’s post, Mr Cheng wrote: “Happy Birthday to Sengkang MP Raeesah Khan. Its wonderful she got to spend her birthday amongst the heartlanders at Compassvale, as well as her 3 storey bungalow home in Eunos.”

- Advertisement -

Similarly, on Associate Professor Jamus Lim, Mr Cheng wrote on Thursday (Nov 12): “WORKERS’ Party celebrity MP shares with his fans the joys of Italian sweetbread panettone, with a designer espresso, lovingly shot with his latest iPhone 12.
A well-deserved treat after his tireless fighting for the proletariat.”

In his post on Saturday (Nov 14), he asked: “It is ok to post pictures of nice cakes that most heartlanders have never heard of, but if Chan Chun Sing wears a Casio watch, it is being fake? Are we headed down the path of superficial Western politics where packaging is more important than substance?”

Mr Cheng, who is known to be aligned with the People’s Action Party, said that he published the posts because he “needed to draw in the hypocrites and the self-righteous, mark them (thank you for being my fan!), and then drop this on them when they are at their most furious”.

While his posts have been welcomed by his supporters, many members of the online community have criticised him in the comments column for being petty when it came to opposition MPs, especially A/Prof Lim. /TISG

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Freak accident results in death of 7-year-old-boy at the hands of his 11-year-old cousin on Deepavali eve

Tragedy struck a Malaysian family amid Deepavali preparations on Friday (13 Nov) when a seven-year-old died after being accidentally stabbed by his 11-year-old cousin. Both the boys' families gathered together at the 11-year-old boy's home in Taman Cempaka, Kampung Koh Setiawan to prepare...
View Post
Featured News

Even a painful knee injury couldn’t keep Ng Eng Hen from his lifelong love of running

Even a painful knee injury couldn't keep Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen from his lifelong love of running. In a recent social media post, Dr Ng shared about how he has always been a road warrior even when he was a surgeon....
View Post
Featured News

Chee Soon Juan speaks up for Bukit Batok residents affected by dengue menace

Sngapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan has spoken up for Bukit Batok SMC residents affected by the dengue menace and has urged the authorities to take immediate action to rectify a construction issue that causes stagnant water to gather...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet