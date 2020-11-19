Home News ’s Women’s Wing distributes grocery bags to local Indian families

PSP’s Women’s Wing distributes grocery bags to local Indian families

The party handed out over 400 bags in Little India, West Coast, Choa Chu Kang and Kebun Bahru

Photo: FB/Tan Cheng Bock

Obbana Rajah

Home News
The Progress Singapore Party’s () Women’s Wing initiated a grocery bag outreach to Indian households living in rental and 3-room flats to help them out during Deepavali celebrations.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Nov 15), the party shared that it distributed over 400 bags in Little India, West Coast, Choa Chu Kang and Kebun Bahru.

In the video, the party said that the reason for the grocery bag drive was to: “ensure that no one is left behind”.

They added: “The event was rounded up with sparklers and a meet-and-greet of residents, and even a little dance with our Assistant Secretary-General Mr Francis Yuen”.

In a Facebook post on his own page, party Chief Dr Tan Cheng Bock wrote: “Dear Members of the Indian community,
This has been a tough year and particularly difficult for the economy. We all know someone who has fallen on hard times”.

“PSP has been handing out goodie bags with groceries, etc. to many needy families. We are working the ground and helping those that have fallen through the cracks.
May the light of Deepavali shine through your homes, your life and family. Wishing all Hindus a Happy Deepavali”, he added.

Similarly, members such as Kumaran Pillai, Kayla Low and Dr Ang Yong Guan held a walkabout at Tekka market just before Deepavali.

“Deepavali walkabout at Tekka Market this morning. Met many shoppers buying groceries and sweets ahead of the Festival of Lights”, wrote Kumaran Pillai in a Facebook post.
“This year has been particularly difficult for the economy and we all know someone who has fallen on hard times. PSP has been handing out goodie bags with groceries, etc. We are working the ground and helping those that have fallen through the cracks”, he added, referring to PSP’s outreach initiative. /TISG
