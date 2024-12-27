SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has announced that Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Lawrence Wong, will present Singapore’s Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Statement on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, in Parliament. The statement will outline the government’s financial plans and priorities for the upcoming year.

The Budget Statement will be accessible to the public through live television and radio broadcasts, ensuring that citizens can follow the developments as they unfold.

For those preferring digital platforms, a live webcast of the delivery will be available on the official Singapore Budget website. Following the live presentation, the complete Budget Statement will be published on the same site.

In a bid to keep the public informed, MOF encourages citizens to engage with real-time updates on key announcements through its social media channels. Updates will be shared on MOF’s Facebook page and X account.

The Ministry is also keen to involve the public in the budgeting process, welcoming views and suggestions for Budget 2025. Citizens can participate by visiting the REACH Budget 2025 microsite until Sunday, January 12, 2025. Additionally, a physical Listening Point will be held on Thursday, January 16, at One Raffles Place, providing an opportunity for direct engagement.

MOF is collaborating with the People’s Association (PA) and grassroots organizations and, from now until January 12, will be utilizing the “Ask Kopi Kakis #ShareYourViews” initiative, which includes both digital engagement platforms and physical touchpoints in community areas as part of the public consultation exercise.