BTS member tells Indian food delivery rider to be careful on the road

was a part-time delivery driver

BTS members treated a food delivery rider well. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Seoul — A radio station in Kerala, India, recently interviewed a local man who worked as a food in Korea. Fortunately for him, he has achieved what most K-pop fans can only dream of —  meeting four members of .

The man has clarified that he is not a fan of BTS but he still had nothing but praise for the members he met on the job, namely Jungkook, , RM, and Jin. The rider described all four of them as “superb”. A particularly memorable encounter happened with rapper Suga, according to 8days.sg.

Suga asked a food delivery rider to take care. Picture: Instagram

The rider said that one day he received an order from Suga when it was raining and, even though there was no way for customers to contact their riders directly, the BTS member made an effort to include a note in the “rider request” section, writing, “It’s raining. It doesn’t matter if you’re late. Please be careful on the road.”

“Isn’t that a super quality to have?” the rider gushed, clearly moved by the simple but thoughtful gesture.

And here we have people issuing risky ‘challenges’ for their food delivery riders to arrive within a stipulated time limit for free Milo and candy. BTS Army (fans of BTS) loved the story. They noted that Suga was a part-time delivery driver before joining BTS. In 2012, the 28-year-old got into a traffic accident while making a delivery, resulting in a shoulder injury that continued to bother him for many years. He finally had surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum in November last year. The shoulder labrum is a thick piece of tissue attached to the rim of the shoulder socket that helps keep the ball of the joint in place. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

