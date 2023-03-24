“Brings back good memories”: Singaporeans nostalgic over blast from the past, old Comfort taxi

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans started feeling nostalgic after a netizen uploaded a photo of an “old comfort taxi” to an online news forum. Many made a beeline for the comments section to join in on reminiscing the “good old days.”

A netizen took to an online news forum on Monday (March 20) to share a photo that has elicited a collective feeling of nostalgia among Singaporeans. Featured in the photo was an old comfort taxi. Hate it or love it, the blue vehicle seems to have unlocked childhood memories for many Singaporeans.

“I can hear and smell this image,” wrote one user. “Good old days when our roads were dominated by the Crowns and these.”

Others shared stories of when they were children. “I remember being a kid sitting on my mum or grandma’s lap, and having to hold back the urge to play with the winding/crank handle to wind down the window,” wrote one, “and all the smells and sounds. Can’t remember the last time I took a taxi. I never took them often, and the past few years til now, if really need to book, (I take a) Grab, it’s never a taxi.”

Many in the comments mentioned the distinct smell of the taxi cab, saying they can still remember what it felt like.

Others reminisced on the amount of leg room this car had, with one writing, “Our food portions (are) getting smaller by the day. (And now), even our leg room (is) now getting small by the day.”

