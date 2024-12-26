In today’s hyper-competitive tech industry, landing a job has become increasingly daunting. The once-glamorous image of computer science graduates stepping straight into coveted positions now feels more like a distant dream.

The changing landscape of tech careers

The stories of talented individuals struggling to break into the industry are growing, and it’s becoming impossible to ignore — the job market is saturated, and the road to success is no longer a smooth, well-paved path.

Tricia Goh, a final-year student at the National University of Singapore, narrated to Business Insider how the tech world was different when she was starting at the university.

According to the 22-year-old, the computer science field was still burgeoning, and job prospects seemed abundant. Fast forward to today, and her batch alone has close to a thousand students, all vying for the same roles in a market where talent is overflowing.

It’s no longer enough to simply study hard—now, the game is all about standing out in a sea of incredibly talented individuals.

Goh admitted that computer science wasn’t even her first choice. Like many Singaporean students, she had no clue what she wanted to study when she graduated from junior college.

To figure things out, she took a gap year, diving headfirst into two internships—one teaching English and math at a primary school, the other at a local IT company focused on enterprise software.

It was this second internship that changed everything. Under the mentorship of the company’s founder, she got a first-hand look into the inner workings of the tech industry.

Redefining success beyond FAANG

The experience opened her eyes to the boundless potential of computer science, and she knew then that this was the field she was meant to pursue.

But even as she entered university, her passion for the field didn’t fade. During breaks, she returned to that same IT company, immersing herself in cybersecurity and software engineering.

Despite the academic challenges that came with university life—where her grades sometimes felt disconnected from her real-world potential—she knew she needed more hands-on experiences to truly understand the industry. So, she sought out internship after internship to complement her studies.

This year, she had a life-changing opportunity with a Norwegian software company. Their new Singapore office was tasked with expanding into the Asian market, and she was part of the team driving that effort. By the end of her six-month internship, she was offered a full-time role.

Despite the pressure from peers to join the ranks of tech giants like Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, or Google — the so-called FAANG companies — her career path has been different. She often hears, “Why aren’t you gunning for Google? Why settle for anything less than a top-tier company?” The truth is, she has no regrets.

While the allure of a FAANG company is strong, it’s just not her path. Her ultimate goal is entrepreneurship: to build and lead her own company.

Tricia is not chasing the high salaries or gruelling hours that come with those elite tech firms. Instead, she’s focused on finding fulfilment in what she does—balancing meaningful work with the ability to support her family and live a comfortable life.

Tricia is not afraid to turn down the “big names.” For her, it’s about choosing smaller companies where she can truly make an impact, grow, and learn without getting lost in the shadow of industry giants.

It’s about creating a career that aligns with her values and goals, rather than blindly chasing prestige.

This 22-year-old believes that success isn’t defined by where you work—it’s about crafting a fulfilling career that gives one the freedom to grow, innovate, and live life on one’s terms.

The journey might be harder, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.