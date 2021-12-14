Lions at Changi Airport escaped when they heard they were in Lion City (Singapore)

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Lions heard they were in Lion City… so it’s only natural for them in wanting to look for the rest of their pride.

After the recent otter attack on a British jogger, wildlife in Singapore made the news again this week when two lions escaped from their container at Changi Airport on Sunday, (Dec 12).

The escaped felines were reported to be part of a pack of seven lions en route to an unnamed facility overseas, and since, after all, they were at Lion City, might as well go check it out!



As to where the beasts had come from has not been disclosed.

The Straits Times reports that “a stand-off ensued,” although one lion was reportedly found lounging on top of its crate.

Fortunately, no one was injured. Singapore Airlines, the carrier in charge of the shipment of felines, contacted the Mandai Wildlife Group, which sedated the two beasts with a tranquilliser gun.

The group is the only wildlife facility equipped for the care of large carnivores.

SIA asked the group’s veterinary and carnivore care teams for assistance in the matter, and after the lions were tranquillised, the group monitored their wellbeing.

As of Monday evening (Dec 13), the lions were reported to have recovered well from the anaesthesia, which had been administered in order to bring the animals to the group’s quarantine facility in Mandai.

And while The New York Post described the situation as having “sparked mass panic at a major airport” SIA told ST that the lions had stayed within the safety nets around the containers for the duration of their short escapade.

Furthermore, no disruption to SIA’s services occurred.

The flagship carrier said earlier that the incident was under investigation and that its first priority was the beasts’ wellbeing, later adding that it would not comment any further due to “commercial sensitivity and confidentiality reasons.

ST also quoted SIA as saying, “We continue to seek Mandai Wildlife Group’s expert advice on the appropriate next steps to ensure that the lions are fit for transport before they continue their journey.”

The incident of escaped lions comes on the heels of the recent otter attack that also made the news around the globe.

Mr Graham George Spencer, who had gone for his usual early morning walk in the Botanic Gardens gardens on Nov 30, ended up fearing for his life when a family of some 20 otters set upon him near the park’s entrance on Napier Road.

“I actually thought I was going to die. They were going to kill me,” he told TODAY Online. But a friend of his who was about 15 paces away ran towards him, yelling and screaming to scare off the animals.

Pursued by the otters, his friend helped him to a visitor centre, where the park staff tended to some of Mr Spencer’s wounds.

Then he went to Gleneagles Hospital which is next to the park, where he had some of his wounds stitched, had anti-tetanus shots and was also given antibiotics. /TISG

