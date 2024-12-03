;
Bored in life, Chinese man fakes own arrest and offers $4,000 reward

ByJARA CARBALLO

December 3, 2024

CHINA: A man from northern China is in police custody after creating a fabricated arrest warrant for himself on social media, claiming to be a criminal and even offering a reward for his capture.

According to SCMP, the bizarre stunt, posted on Nov 11, quickly spiralled out of control, leading to his temporary detention.

 The fabricated “wanted” post

The individual, identified only by his surname Wang, sparked a frenzy online when he shared a post titled “Wanted Order” on the popular social platform.

In the post, Wang, using the alias “haoyunsuishiyou” (meaning “have good luck anytime”), claimed to be a notorious criminal named Wang Yibo.

He falsely stated that he had extorted 30 million yuan (about US$4 million) from a company and was armed with a submachine gun and 500 rounds of ammunition.

To make the stunt even more outlandish, Wang promised a 30,000-yuan (US$4,000) reward for anyone who could track him down.

Police swiftly intervene

It didn’t take long for local authorities in Qinyuan County, Shanxi Province, to notice the suspicious post. Within 24 hours, police launched an investigation and arrested Wang on Nov 12.

After searching his home and thoroughly questioning him, they found no evidence of illegal activity, such as firearms or extortion. Authorities confirmed that the claims made in Wang’s post were entirely fabricated.

When questioned, Wang admitted to creating the fake arrest notice simply out of boredom and a sense of frustration with his life.

Online reactions and legal consequences

Wang’s post garnered significant attention, racking up 350,000 views in less than a day, alongside thousands of likes and shares.

His attempt at humour sparked both amusement and confusion across mainland Chinese social media, with many users laughing at the absurdity of the situation.

Some even found his impersonation of the famous Chinese actor Wang Yibo particularly entertaining.

However, despite the lighthearted reactions online, the authorities were not amused. The police announced that Wang would face legal consequences for spreading false information.

A “criminal coercive measure” was imposed, meaning that Wang would be detained for some time as part of the investigation.

Authorities warned that fabricating stories and circulating rumours online can have serious legal repercussions, underscoring that the law applies equally in the real world and the digital realm.

The case sparked a lively debate on social media, with many commenting on Wang’s bizarre attempt at gaining attention.

One user joked, “This is the silliest guy in the news this year, haha,” while another said, “I laughed a bit when I saw he was wanted by himself, but couldn’t help giggling when he claimed to be Wang Yibo.”

Ultimately, Wang’s attempt at fame has backfired, turning what was meant to be a playful online stunt into a criminal investigation.

