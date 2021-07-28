- Advertisement -

The video of a “Boomer Auntie” appearing to be not so happy with being told to don a mask has been circulated online. Netizens had a mixed response to this.

Though nations around the world are trying to make moves to incorporate the Covid-19 virus into society, the threat still remains, especially with the new delta variant raining on the parade of the worldwide distribution of vaccines which have been made in record time. Because of this, the donning of masks as a means to curb the virus is still a key part of society in the Covid-19 world.

It’s no wonder then why videos of people who are being difficult with regard to putting a mask on for the sake of public safety make waves on the internet.

A video of an elderly woman seeming to be not so amused with being talked to about having to wear her face mask was shared on the Facebook group Singapore Incidents. The 23-second video had the caption “Boomer auntie refused to wear mask and act(ed) cute.”

In response to the video, netizens had a mixed response, with some calling out the videographer and others calling out the auntie.

“Cannot comment because sometimes the other person (is) not using the right tone to advise her (to) wear a mask in the first place…” wrote one netizen “… so both (are) in the wrong I guess.” Still, another wrote, “Don’t disturb old people. Talk nicely with them.”

However, others sided with the individual who allegedly told the auntie off and pointed out that the mandatory donning of a mask isn’t a new regulation, given that Covid-19 has been around for more than a year. “Auntie, you are going to pay $300 to (the) government,” one said, while another wrote, “We all should be old enough to know that being fierce and acting cute do not go together in one scene.”

One netizen, however, had a unique take on this issue, tying it to the infamous KTV cluster. “The other person sounds Vietnamese…” wrote one netizen, “… so for all we know, she could be trying to get back at Singaporeans over the recent Vietnamese KTV hostess incident too.”

Since it was posted, the video has garnered over 16,000 views.

/TISG

