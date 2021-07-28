Post of Murali Pillai’s encounter with Bukit Batok resident recirculates, woman claims he told her to get married to solve her housing issues

Singapore — A Bukit Batok resident’s Facebook post about its Member of Parliament (MP) Murali Pillai was recirculated on social media and WhatsApp messenger on Tuesday (Jul 27).

In the post, the Bukit Batok resident, Ms Chua, recalled in a Facebook post on Jun 27, 2020 the two incidents where she felt disappointed by Mr Murali, criticising him for lacking empathy.

In the first incident, Ms Chua shared, she wrote that she was the sole caretaker of her elderly mother who was in her 60s and her father who was in his 70s. She shared that her parents were not married, and they did not have an HDB together. They also did not have enough income or money in their CPF accounts to purchase a flat. After graduating from polytechnic, Ms Chua went to Mr Pillai’s Meet-The-People Session (MPS) hoping that he could assist her with an appeal for her to purchase an HDB flat as she wanted to house her parents and her elderly grand-aunt (in her late 80s).

Ms Chua wrote in her post that Mr Pillai allegedly rejected her appeal, telling her that she could “only blame” her parents “for not planning properly”.

He also allegedly suggested that Ms Chua get married and told her that it was the only solution at the time.

Ms Chua’s second experience was relating to the Bukit Batok fire where her neighbour had passed away after being trapped in her flat.

During the fire, the fire hose was locked, and the water source could not be accessed.

As the unit that caught fire incidentally was the one directly above Ms Chua’s flat, the fire had burnt through her drain cover, causing the pipe to leak.

The corridor of the units in the vicinity of the burnt flat also remained grey, as the soot could not be washed away.

“Nothing was done weeks after the fire, and we had to constantly reach out to the town council to follow up on the painting of the walls,” Ms Chua wrote in her post.

“More than half a year later, my pipe is still leaking”, she wrote in her post.

On Jun 28, Murali responded in a Facebook post, sharing that he spoke to Chua on Jun 27 and addressed some of her concerns.

