Auntie spotted giving migrant workers in Admiralty S$50 each

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A kind lady was spotted handing migrant workers along Admiralty S$50 notes.

“Wow, auntie, we respect you!” wrote Facebook page Singapore Incidents on Tuesday (Jul 27).

It attached a video of a lady handing out S$50 notes to some migrant workers along 10 Admiralty Road East.

- Advertisement -

The lady approached the workers with multiple bags on her shoulders and a white envelope in her hands.

She then began pulling out one note at a time and gave it to the workers.

The lady then crossed the street and gave the money to the remaining workers sitting by the kerb.

- Advertisement -

With over 3,500 positive comments, members from the online community praised the efforts of the auntie.

“This is truly charitable without exposure, humbly quietly doing her round of giving without acknowledgement of any kind by herself but appreciated by others,” said Facebook user Sam Wong.

“This lady wears simple and carrying a plastic bag, but has a heart of gold and kindness, respect,” said another netizen.

- Advertisement -

Others agreed that the lack of cameras filming her actions proved her genuine intentions.

Recently, TikTok star Ng Ming Wei, or @mingweirocks on social media, posted a video of him tipping cab drivers a total of S$5,000.

Ng thought of the initiative to hand over S$500 each to 10 cab drivers to help them tide through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many of the drivers responded to the amount with shock and immediately refused the sum as they found it difficult to accept the money.

After Ng insisted, they eventually accepted and thanked him for his kind gesture. One driver was even moved to tears after receiving the tip. /TISG

Read related: TikToker Ng Ming Wei tips S$5,000 to cab drivers, one moved to tears

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg