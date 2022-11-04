Bong Qiu Qiu’s Christmas wishes: ‘Let the world have more light, let the world be kinder and gentler’

- Advertisement -

The Singaporean lifestyle blogger and influencer Ang Qiu Ting, popularly known as Bong Qiu Qiu, shared an Instagram post of her family’s Christmas decorations this 2022 alongside her personal realization as the year is about to end.

“#QiuGang Christmas 22’ We are coming to the end of this year. I truly hope you’ve had your own moments of magic this year..” she said.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by QiuTing 洪萩庭 (@bongqiuqiu)

She mentioned that she wishes for people to have moments this year when everyone felt more. Regardless if these feelings are good or bad, she encouraged that everything will be understood when the right moment comes.

“Be it good feelings or not, trust that it’s for better good.. Maybe you don’t see it now, maybe you’d understand later,” the influencer added.

The 35-year-old also expressed that ten years ago, she watched the ‘Slava’s Snow Show’ a universal and timeless theatrical poetic spectacle that captured and empowered the imagination of audiences for many years now. She remembered that she truly enjoyed it – the theatrical effects and actions the show entailed. Furthermore, it was special back then because it was the first show that she and her husband went to as a couple.

This time around, she watched it again, but with a different understanding and feelings now that she has three kids. Only then did she realize the true essence of being happy in life.

“Happy people are like clowns, entertaining themselves,” she exclaimed.

Qiu Ting reminded everyone that “even the happiest clown can feel down” and that people can lend a hand, so others can pull their lives together again.

She ended her post by uplifting everyone to “let the world have more light,” and “let the world be kinder and gentler”.

