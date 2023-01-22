Bong Qiu Qiu’s CNY cookies sent to her customers crushed during delivery, says ‘Our biggest headache was courier standard’

SINGAPORE — Bong Qiu Qiu, a Singaporean lifestyle content creator and owner of Qakes & Bakes (@qakesandbakes), recently shared her disappointment with delivery couriers. In her Instagram post, the blogger expressed how the cookies that she sells were crushed when being delivered to her clients.

“Our biggest headache was courier standard 😩 Headache still can settle actually, we replace, we refund, we apologise. All these at our own cost.. Nevermind..,” Qiu Qiu stated. “And then looking at customers being disappointed with crushed cookies/ goli.. This is more than headache.. It’s heartache,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QiuTing 洪萩庭 (@bongqiuqiu)

She also reiterated the work that they spent in making these cookies, which they hoped was safely delivered to their respective customer.

“We R&D many rounds, use the best ingredients we can find.. Make sure they taste great.. Pack them one by one nicely into tubs.. And then one tub one tub pack into bags.. Secure nicely and then throw them into the big sea of uncertainties,” she remarked.

Netizens commenting on her post said her products were delicious.

An IG user stated, “Crushed or good , it’s still made with love and it’s damn delicious highly addictive.”

Another user said, “Thank you for your time and effort to bake these cookies. More business next and next next and next next next year!”

Those who received their orders in excellent condition left their insights as well.

One IG user declared, “I received mine in super good condition! All the goli stack chio chio and still round. Also! Don’t worry even if it’s squash I would still eat it. Cause go inside my tummy also same! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA”

Some people also asked how to order her baked goods in the comments section.

