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Asia This Week
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Germany blames Russia for ‘bitter defeat’ in UN Security Council

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

Germany’s foreign minister says support for Ukraine and Israel may have cost votes after Berlin failed to secure a rotating spot on the UN Security Council.

Johann Wadephul described losing out to Portugal and Austria as a “bitter defeat” after a vote on which countries would become one of the five new members of the council was held on Wednesday evening.

“There is our firm support for Ukraine, the fact that Russia does not want such a voice at the Security Council,” Wadephul said, adding it was “no secret” Russia had stirred up sentiment against Germany.

There are five permanent members of the UN Security Council – China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US – and 10 temporary ones.

“We have always taken a clear stance on certain issues, and these are positions that not all member states share,” Wadephul said.

“The fact that Germany must always assume a special responsibility for Israel in the Middle East conflict may also have cost votes,” he said.

Wadephul also in part blamed his country’s late entry into the race for the two-year term on the Security Council.

Russia has not responded to accusations it lobbied against Germany’s membership

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