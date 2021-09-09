BoA pays tribute to late brother Kwon Soon Wook

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean singer BoA wrote a heartfelt message for her late brother Kwon Soon Wook.

On Sep 5, Kwon Soon Wook, who is a music video director had passed away at the age of 39 after battling peritoneal cancer.

On Sep 7, BoA paid a tribute to him on Instagram, as reported by Allkpop.

Here is what she wrote:

“My brother and my best friend Soon Wook oppa… thank you for being born as my older brother. The last words we said to each other were, ‘I love you,’ and I’m grateful that you left with such warm words… Now wait for me in a place where there is no more pain. Forget all the hard times and look over me and our family in a place with no pain. You’ll always be cool and beautiful in my eyes. I love you, Director Kwon.”

Condolences to BoA and her family.

Born Nov 5, 1986, Kwon Bo-ah, known professionally as BoA is a South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer, record producer and actress.

BoA has been recognized as one of the most successful and influential Korean entertainers throughout her career, and is therefore commonly credited as the “Queen of K-pop.”

Born and raised in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, BoA was discovered by SM Entertainment talent agents when she accompanied her older brother, music video director, Kwon Soon-wook (1982-2021), to a talent search in 1998 and was trained for two years.

Since her debut in Aug 2000, BoA has released twenty studio albums, including ten in Korean, nine in Japanese, and one in English.

On television, she appeared as a judge on the reality competition show K-pop Star (2011–2013), as an actress on the television drama Listen to Love (2016), as a host for the second season of Produce 101 (2017), and as a coach for the third season of The Voice of Korea (2020).

BoA’s multilingual skills (she speaks Japanese and English along with native Korean and has recorded songs in Mandarin) have contributed to her commercial success throughout East Asia outside of South Korea such as China, Japan, Taiwan, as well as Singapore. /TISG

