MAMAMOO’s Solar sings ‘Always, Be With You’ for the ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ Original Soundtrack

- Advertisement -

Seoul — MAMAMOO’s Solar is the singer behind Always, Be With You for the Lovers of the Red Sky OST.

In the music video, painter Hong Cheon Gi (played by Kim Yoo Jung) and her growing relationship with Ha Ram (Ahn Hyo Seop) is featured. Ha Ram is a red-eyed man who reads constellations in the sky.

“Always, Be With You” represents Hong Cheon Gi’s feelings towards Ha Ram and her desire to always be by his side, as reported by Allkpop.

- Advertisement -

Born Feb 21, 1991, Kim Yong-sun, better known by the stage name Solar, (Korean: 솔라), is a South Korean singer and songwriter signed under RBW. She is the leader of girl group Mamamoo. She made her solo debut with the single “Spit it Out” on Apr 23, 2020.

Kim Yong-sun was born in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, South Korea, where she lived with her parents and elder sister, Yong-hee. She graduated from Hanyang Women’s University with a major in tourism.

Solar debuted as a member and vocalist of MAMAMOO on Jun 18, 2014, along with Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa. On Apr 24, 2018, she released her first solo EP, Solar’s Emotion, which included previously released covers of several Korean pop songs and her solo version of MAMAMOO’s “Star Wind Flower Sun,” which she wrote herself.

She made her official solo debut with the single, “Spit It Out,” which was released with a music video on Apr 23, 2020. The same day, Solar had her debut stage on Mnet’s M Countdown. On Apr 28, she won her first-ever music show award as a solo artist on SBS MTV’s The Show.

- Advertisement -

MAMAMOO (Korean: 마마무, stylized in all caps) is a South Korean girl group formed by RBW (formerly WA Entertainment) in 2014, composed of four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa. The group officially debuted with their single “Mr. Ambiguous” on Jun 18, 2014.

Their debut was considered by some critics as one of the best K-pop debuts of 2014. They are recognized for their retro, jazz, R&B concepts and their strong vocal performances. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg