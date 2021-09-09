Was Kris Wu’s mother arrested as well?

- Advertisement -

Ever wondered how far a parent will go for their beloved child? It seems that in the case of Kris Wu, his mother is willing to get arrested for him.

Last month Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu, also known as Wu Yi Fan was arrested for the suspicion of rape. It appears that his mother may also have been arrested for sheltering him.

A netizen recently made a shocking announcement on Weibo. “Even 51F (referring to Kris)’s mother was arrested on the grounds of covering (for him). The whole family is at the detention center,” they wrote.

Nevertheless, the netizen did not provide any proof to back their claims. Unsurprisingly, the announcement sparked a lot of discussion and questioning about the source, as reported by Hype.my

In response, the netizen stated, “If the police report what I said when the announcement is made, please give yourself a slap on the face.”

The bold statement shows their confidence in the source. At the time of writing, the original post cannot be found on Weibo and is only available in screenshots.

Furthermore, there has not been any news about Wu’s family nor his mother. So the accuracy of the statement has yet to be confirmed.

According to rumours, Wu gave a list of 47 names who were involved in various illegal activities to lighten his sentence. It is said that the list included various stars, actors and directors.

It is speculated that the list is the reason why Chinese actress Vicki Zhao’s movies have been removed from the Internet. Currently, there has not been any confirmation from authorities.

Born Nov 6, 1990, Wu Yi Fan, known professionally as Kris Wu, is a Chinese Canadian actor, singer, record producer, rapper, and model with ancestral roots in Hubei.

He is a former member of South Korean-Chinese boy band Exo and its subgroup Exo-M under SM Entertainment, before leaving the group in 2014. /TISG

