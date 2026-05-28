260 cows for Eid: Malaysians question PM’s spending source due to forgone salary

MALAYSIA: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim donated 260 sacrificial cattle for Hari Raya Aidiladha in Permatang Pauh, a constituency in Penang, with 155 distributed under the Korban MADANI programme across Seberang Jaya, Penanti, and Permatang Pasir, and 105 to the Seberang Perai Tengah District Mosque.

Anwar said the rite symbolises obedience to Allah and the spirit of sacrifice, urging Malaysians to use their blessings to ease the burdens of the poor and underprivileged.

The Prime Minister’s donation of 260 cows for Hari Raya Aidiladha has drawn scrutiny from social media users. Many questioned how Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim could afford such a gesture after famously declaring he had forfeited his salary as Prime Minister.

One user on social media X openly questioned how many of the Prime Minister’s 260 donated cows were destined for Tambun, the constituency Anwar Ibrahim won in the last election.

Additionally, another commenter has raised concerns over the Prime Minister’s donation. She questioned whether Anwar Ibrahim was using government funds as though they were personal, noting the apparent contradiction with his earlier pledge to forgo his salary.

Her remarks reflect the scepticism online, with some netizens asking how the cow donations were financed and whether greater transparency is needed.

Furthermore, X user @ A_Hxrrxz2nd estimated that a cow in Malaysia costs around RM6,000 (S$1,927). Multiplying that by 260 brings the total to nearly RM1.6 million (S$514,000)—a sum far beyond the reach of the average Malaysian.

The user also questioned how such an expense was covered and called for better transparency regarding the source of funds used for the Prime Minister’s large‑scale donation.

Some argue that cow donations to Malaysian Prime Ministers are not unprecedented. One even shared screenshots of older reports alleging that former Prime Minister Najib Razak once received 793 cows as corporate donations.

The user suggested that if similar practices are happening today, it would be better for the government to openly acknowledge that the 260 cows were corporate contributions, rather than leaving the public to speculate about the funding source.

Despite the Prime Minister’s gesture, many remain dissatisfied, particularly amid global economic uncertainty.

Comments questioning his actions are perhaps inevitable for someone in public office, where scrutiny is constant, and every move is weighed against broader challenges facing ordinary Malaysians.