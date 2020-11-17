Entertainment Celebrity Hong Kong dies of lung cancer

Hong Kong actor Savio Tsang dies of lung cancer

The TVB actor had been diagnosed with the illness earlier this year

Savio Tsang has died due to cancer. Picture: YouTube

Veteran TVB has passed away on Saturday November 14 due to cancer. The Hong Kong star was diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this year. He would have turned 59 on November 22. He was admitted to Tseung Kwan O Hospital on Tuesday November 10. Two days later his health took a turn for the worse.

Hong Kong actress confirmed Savio’s death when she took to Facebook to post a tribute to the actor. “The last time we met, didn’t we say we wanted to work together again? Wishing you well in Heaven,” she captioned the post.

A few months ago, Savio reportedly ended his contract with TVB, working on a part time basis to focus on his health. The actor disconnected his number and deleted his social media accounts and his friends and co-stars were unable to contact him. Candy told Oriental Daily News that she only heard of Savio’s death last night, from a former colleague. Savio’s god-sister Sasa has been taking care of the actor since his condition worsened.

However, she hasn’t responded to any media enquiries for the time being. A fan also shared that Savio had a soft spot for dogs and would often volunteer at shelters to help rescue dogs and cats.

Savio’s former girlfriend Cutie Mui told the publication that “it’s such a pity. Savio was the most important chapter of my life. There is no denying that. I am also very grateful to have met him. He is a person with a lot of love and a very professional actor. Condolences to his family and friends”.

Savio Tsang was a dog lover. Picture: YouTube

The pair dated for 13 years but never got married as Savio wanted to focus on his career. Malaysian singer Ye Liyi was rumoured to have come in between them but Cutie defended Savio. Savio and Cutie split up in 1999 but there didn’t seem to be animosity between the pair, only remorse and regret. In later years, Savio had reportedly said that he was sorry for wasting Cutie’s time and being unfair to her.

To this, Cutie said that his changed feelings weren’t “a big deal”. Her only regret is having only fallen in love once in this lifetime.

Savio made his debut in 1982 with The Green Dragon Conspiracy, and joined TVB in 1990. He left TVB in 2012 for the now-defunct Hong Kong Television but returned to TVB in 2015. His last appearance was in Line Walker: Bull Fight.

