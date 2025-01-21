SINGAPORE: In late January, Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay transforms into a dazzling canvas of lights, colours, and cherished Chinese traditions.

Blooming annually, this festival harmonises the concept of gardens as natural landmarks with the principles of Chinese ornamentation, making it both impressive and captivating for citizens and visitors alike. 2025 is particularly significant as it marks Singapore’s 60th year of independence, adding even more grandeur to the celebration.

Gardens by the Bay: A premier venue

Originally conceptualised as the Singapore Biopolis project, Gardens by the Bay is an urban oasis spanning 101 hectares. Featuring vertical gardens and biodomes known as Supertrees, the gardens provide an ideal setting for large events. During Chinese New Year, the area is transformed into an eco-friendly venue, blending natural landscapes with cultural installations, making it a perfect location for the River Hongbao celebration.

River Hongbao 2025: Celebrating SG60

The River Hongbao festival is a key highlight of the Chinese New Year celebrations in Singapore. In 2025, it holds even greater significance as it marks the Year of the Snake and celebrates Singapore’s 60th year of independence, SG60. This unique convergence of events promises a spectacular and memorable festival centred on themes of nationalism and cultural heritage.

One of the standout features of the River Hongbao festival is the stunning lantern displays at Gardens by the Bay. These lanterns are not merely decorative; they depict legends, zodiac symbols, and historical themes. Introducing the God of Fortune lantern is a character holding a giant bao of gold coins, a wishing lantern that visitors are allowed to throw coins at to make a wish. The proceeds are then contributed towards charities, reflecting the spirit of giving. The display also includes the Merdeka Lion lantern, symbolic of independence and unity as one people of Singapore.

Floral displays: Blossoming prosperity

Complementing the illuminated lanterns are vibrant floral displays, particularly at the Flower Dome. Inspired by the Legend of the White Snake, the centrepiece is a 4.5-metre-tall floral statue of the legendary heroine, crafted using the mosaiculture technique. The display includes over a thousand dahlias, featuring five new varieties, alongside other auspicious flowers like peonies and chrysanthemums.

Firecracker displays: Igniting the festivities

To honour tradition, River Hongbao 2025 will feature firecracker displays during the first three nights of the festival. The opening night will include 60 strands of firecrackers in celebration of SG60, followed by 30 strands on the subsequent nights. These dazzling displays are sure to leave attendees in awe.

The Chinese New Year light-up at Gardens by the Bay is a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, as well as nature and human creativity. With vibrant flowers, radiant lanterns, and rich cultural elements, the festival not only illuminates the gardens but also tells stories of heritage and progress. As Singapore celebrates SG60, this event embodies the nation’s cultural diversity and forward-looking spirit, creating a truly unforgettable experience for all. The attraction will remain open until 23rd February, providing ample opportunity for everyone to enjoy the beauty of this celebration.