KOREA: According to PINKVILLA, on Oct 9, BLACKPINK’s Lisa released a performance video for her new pre-release track, “Moonlit Floor.” Accompanied by a live band, Lisa captivates viewers with her performance and through her new romantic song.

The “Moonlit Floor” track is entirely in English and incorporates a sample from Sixpence None The Richer’s 1997 hit, “Kiss Me.”

Fans have eagerly awaited its release, especially because many speculate that the lyrics “Green-eyed French Boy got me trippin’” hint at her rumoured relationship with Frédéric Arnault, the CEO of LVMH Watches.

Exciting preview

On Sept 28, Lisa performed at the 2024 Global Citizen Festival, held in New York City’s Central Park. During the event, she showcased her upcoming single “Moonlit Night,” offering fans an exciting preview ahead of its official release.

Earlier this year, Lisa embarked on her solo career following her departure from YG Entertainment. In June, she dropped her first single, “ROCKSTAR,” and in August, she collaborated with Rosalía on the track “New Woman.”

These releases mark her return to solo music after two and a half years. Lisa originally made her solo debut in 2021 with her single album, LALISA.

Acting debut

Beyond her music career, Lisa is also set to make her acting debut in the highly anticipated third season of The White Lotus. The series, produced by HBO, reportedly began filming in Thailand in February and has since wrapped up.

Lisa will appear under her real name, Lalisa Manobal, this upcoming season.

Many fans consider Lisa among the top dancers in the K-pop scene. Her ability to execute complex choreography with precision and style has earned her numerous accolades.