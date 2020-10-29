BLACKPINK breaks record again

- Advertisement -

It is reported that BLACKPINK officially became the first K-pop girl group to put their name on the million-seller artists’ list as the group sold over 1.2 million copies of their new album, The Album.

BLACKPINK’s label YG Entertainment announced on October 26 that the girl group’s The Album sold a total of 1,209,543 copies. An estimated 871,355 copies were sold in Korea, while 139,300 copies were sold in the U.S. and Europe. Also, 18,888 limited edition LPs were sold out early on.

It was a record-breaking moment as there has never been a time a girl group sold more than one million copies, neither during the 2000s nor even in the 1990s. S.E.S’s 1999 album Love scored the highest official tally for the most albums sold from a girl group at 760,000 copies. Since its release on October 2, The Album topped iTunes album charts in 57 countries. It ranked second on the US Billboard 200 and the UK’s official album charts, breaking the K-pop girl group’s highest ranking.

The Album‘s title track Lovesick Girls proved its steady popularity by topping the global YouTube Song Top 100 chart for the second consecutive week after topping the world’s largest music streaming platform Spotify Global Top 50 Chart. Besides that, the track Ice Cream has been in the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK’s Official Singles Top 100 for seven to eight consecutive weeks, respectively, becoming the longest-charted K-pop girl group song on the world’s two pop charts.

The quartet’s The Album is expected to be in the top 10 on the US Billboard 200 chart which will be updated this week. BLACKPINK is also the first K-pop girl group to make it to the top 10 of Billboard’s main album chart for three consecutive weeks.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment. The group consists of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. BLACKPINK debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which featured “Whistle” and “Boombayah“, their first number-one entries on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

