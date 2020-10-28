Kate Middleton visits popular tourist spot with her children

- Advertisement -

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been sharing their mother Kate Middleton’s love of museums recently. They regularly visit the dinosaur skeletons and other magical treasures at the Natural History Museum near their Kensington Palace home.

Kate, 38 recently took the children to the Imperial War Museum in London. The popular tourist spot is just south of the river Thames and it teaches and commemorates the history of British valour and hardship from WWI to the present day.

Kate may have educated her children of the wartime sacrifices made within her own family during the visit. Two years ago, Kate was shown a letter relating to the three brothers of her great-grandmother, all of whom fought and died in World War I. The Duchess of Cambridge was shown several documents, including a letter of condolence from the Keeper of the Privy Purse at Buckingham Palace.

Kensington Palace did not comment on the family trip. The Duke of Cambridge is the patron of the museum’s foundation which was set up to fundraise for the museum in London and its allied sites around the UK. Prince George, 7 and Princess Charlotte, 5 are currently on their half-term break from Thomas’s Battersea school in London.

The children helped their parents bake cupcakes for a special cause during the first weekend of their break which they are spending at their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The cupcakes were decorated with red poppies to pay tribute to those who have died in war. They were delivered as gifts to residents of a local care home run by the Royal British Legion.

The Royal British Legion is the charity that runs the annual Poppy Appeal that runs many of the celebrations to remember the lives and heroism of those who fought for the British and Commonwealth armed forces in the World Wars and in conflicts that have followed. Kate unveiled the winner of the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Sergey Gorshkov during a virtual ceremony recently.

