Entertainment Celebrity responds to asking the public not to vote...

Kanye West responds to Jennifer Aniston asking the public not to vote for him

Kanye shared a screenshot of an article on Vanity Fair where Aniston endorsed Joe Biden telling fans not to vote for Kanye. He captioned the image in a now-deleted post, saying: “Wow that Rogan interview got em shook Let’s gooooooooo”

Kanye West and his daughter North West. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Rapper has heard and reacted to what actress said about him. During the weekend of October 23, the Friends star went on Instagram asking her followers not to vote for Kanye in the 2020 presidential . Kanye reportedly went on social media on October 27 with a response.

The Friends alum went on social media to announce that she had voted for Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential . Issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, women’s rights issues and a divided America are the reasons for doing so.

“I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting),” she wrote in the caption of a photo showing her dropping off her mail-in ballot.⠀

She went on to remind fans to consider “the future of this country and of the world” at the polls, telling them to “vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency.”

- Advertisement -

“PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼,” she added at the end of the post.

Jennifer Aniston asked fans not to vote for Kanye West. Picture: Instagram

According to Page Six, Kanye shared a screenshot of an article on Vanity Fair that had the headline, “Jennifer Aniston Endorses Joe Biden, Tells Fans ‘It’s Not Funny to Vote for Kanye.’” Captioning the image in a now-deleted post, he reportedly wrote: “Wow 😳 that Rogan interview got em shook Let’s gooooooooo.”

Kanye was reportedly talking about a long Joe Rogan interview which was published online on October 24. In the interview, he talked about his campaign telling Rogan that God inspired him to run for president. Kanye added that he believes he is able to fix many of America’s issues, including its debt and matters related to foreign policy. He has a small chance of winning as he joined the race late and failed to get on the ballot in many key states.

The rapper still continues his campaign, urging voters to write in his name in states where he is not on the ballot. Although he may not be able to secure the votes needed to win in 2020, Kanye told Rogan he will be winning in 2024.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Teo Chee Hean tags unseated ex-MP Ng Chee Meng in online post about job vacancies

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean tagged his former colleague Ng Chee Meng in a social media post about job vacancies, leading some to ask tongue-in-cheek questions like whether he is suggesting jobs for the recently unseated ex-MP. Mr Ng, a former Chief...
View Post
Featured News

SDP labels MediShield Life “too complicated”, opposes any premium hike

Singapore -- The opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has criticised the MediShield Life scheme and has opposed an impending premium hike recommended by a council convened to review the mandatory national health insurance scheme. In a statement released on Wednesday (Oct 21),...
View Post
Featured News

Ho Ching slips to 20th spot in Fortune’s “Most Powerful Women International” list

Fortune magazine has ranked Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek's CEO Ho Ching as the 20th most powerful woman outside the United States in its 2020 "Most Powerful Women International" rankings. The American multinational business publication noted that Ms Ho "has a bigger...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet