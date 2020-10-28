Kanye West responds to Jennifer Aniston asking the public not to vote for him

- Advertisement -

Rapper Kanye West has heard and reacted to what actress Jennifer Aniston said about him. During the weekend of October 23, the Friends star went on Instagram asking her followers not to vote for Kanye in the 2020 presidential election. Kanye reportedly went on social media on October 27 with a response.

The Friends alum went on social media to announce that she had voted for Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election. Issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, women’s rights issues and a divided America are the reasons for doing so.

“I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting),” she wrote in the caption of a photo showing her dropping off her mail-in ballot.⠀

She went on to remind fans to consider “the future of this country and of the world” at the polls, telling them to “vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency.”

“PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼,” she added at the end of the post.

According to Page Six, Kanye shared a screenshot of an article on Vanity Fair that had the headline, “Jennifer Aniston Endorses Joe Biden, Tells Fans ‘It’s Not Funny to Vote for Kanye.’” Captioning the image in a now-deleted post, he reportedly wrote: “Wow 😳 that Rogan interview got em shook Let’s gooooooooo.”

Kanye was reportedly talking about a long Joe Rogan interview which was published online on October 24. In the interview, he talked about his campaign telling Rogan that God inspired him to run for president. Kanye added that he believes he is able to fix many of America’s issues, including its debt and matters related to foreign policy. He has a small chance of winning as he joined the race late and failed to get on the ballot in many key states.

The rapper still continues his campaign, urging voters to write in his name in states where he is not on the ballot. Although he may not be able to secure the votes needed to win in 2020, Kanye told Rogan he will be winning in 2024.

