Birthday wishes pour in as opposition giant Chiam See Tong turns 89

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 13, 2024

SINGAPORE: Birthday wishes and messages of gratitude are pouring forth on social media as veteran opposition politician Chiam See Tong rang in his 89th birthday on Tuesday (12 March).

Born in 1935, Mr Chiam has served as a stalwart of Singaporean opposition politics and has played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s political landscape.

With a career spanning several decades, Mr Chiam has left an indelible mark on Singaporeans, with the distinction of being the second longest-serving opposition Member of Parliament after the Workers’ Party’s Mr Low Thia Khiang.

At one point in his career, he was the sole opposition politician in the Parliament against a sea of ruling party members. Despite this, he was never cowed and remained dedicated to uplifting Singaporeans, no matter the cost.

Mr Chiam’s political journey began in 1976 when he entered politics as an independent candidate, contesting the Cairnhill constituency.

He was unsuccessful but undeterred. Three years later, he contested the Potong Pasir seat in a by-election, winning 33 per cent of the votes against the People Action Party (PAP)’s Howe Yoon Chong.

See also  Accident victim thanks SPP's Jose Raymond for lift home a few years ago

His persistence paid off in 1984 when he finally clinched victory in Potong Pasir, becoming Singapore’s second opposition politician ever to be elected to Parliament after Mr J B Jeyaretnam of the Workers’ Party.

From Dec 22, 1984, to April 19, 2011, Mr Chiam served as Potong Pasir SMC’s MP, establishing himself as a formidable force in parliament.

A founding member of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) in 1980, Mr Chiam later joined the SPP before spearheading the formation of the Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA), where he served as chairman from 2001 to 2011.

Over the 27 years he served in Parliament, Mr Chiam assumed the role of de facto leader of the opposition, lending his voice to champion issues often overlooked by the ruling party.

Throughout these 27 years, Mr Chiam was re-elected to Parliament from Potong Pasir in every single election until he left the ward to contest as a member of the Singapore People’s Party’s (SPP) team in the Bishan–Toa Payoh Group Representation Constituency in 2011.

See also  SPP celebrates Chiam See Tong's 86th birthday

Despite his departure, Mr Chiam’s influence endured, with his wife, Lina Chiam, standing for election in Potong Pasir in his place.

Mrs Chiam narrowly lost the election by a mere 144 votes. She went on to serve as a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament until 2015, shining a spotlight on several issues impacting Singaporeans.

Mr Chiam remained active in politics until 2015 when he stepped down at the age of 80 due to health reasons. He had suffered a mild stroke in 2008. His political legacy, however, continues to be unparalleled.

Throughout his career, Mr Chiam has faced numerous challenges and obstacles, including electoral defeats and legal battles.

However, he has always remained steadfast in his convictions, inspiring a generation of Singaporeans to engage critically with political issues and demand greater transparency from their elected representatives.

The veteran politician’s impact extends far beyond his electoral victories and parliamentary achievements.

He has been a tireless advocate for social justice and civil liberties, and his unwavering commitment to upholding democratic values and safeguarding fundamental freedoms has earned him widespread respect and admiration at home and abroad.

See also  Student thanks SPP's Jose Raymond for battling PAP in Potong Pasir

While his active political involvement may have waned in recent years, Mr Chiam’s imprint on the Singaporean political landscape is indelible. We join Singaporeans across the country in wishing Mr Chiam a happy 89th birthday and many years of good health to come.

