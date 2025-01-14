Asia

Billionaire Richard Liu pays back $1,400 to each of his home villagers as a “Thank You” gift for funding his education at university 35 years ago

ByJARA CARBALLO

January 14, 2025

CHINA: In a heartwarming display of gratitude, Chinese billionaire Richard Liu Qiangdong, founder and chairman of JD.com, has once again moved the residents of his hometown, Guangming Village in Jiangsu province, by announcing he will distribute gifts to the villagers ahead of the Chinese New Year.

According to a South China Morning Post report, this year’s generous gesture includes a significant cash gift of 10,000 yuan (approximately US$1,400) to each villager aged 60 and above, as well as a variety of gifts such as food, clothes, and home appliances for every household, worth thousands of yuan in total.

Liu’s annual tradition began in 2016 and is a highly anticipated event in the village where he spent his formative years. Liu’s deep connection to Guangming Village is rooted in his humble beginnings.

As a young man, he received crucial support from his fellow villagers, who donated a combined 500 yuan (US$70) and 76 eggs to help fund his education when he moved to Beijing in the early 1990s.

This kindness left a lasting impression on Liu, and he has made it his mission to give back to the community that helped him achieve success.

“I am eternally grateful to the people of my village. Their support was the foundation that allowed me to pursue my education and ultimately build JD.com,” said the 50-year-old billionaire.

According to the Hurun Global Rich List, Liu’s net worth was estimated at 49.5 billion yuan (US$6.8 billion) in 2024, placing him among the wealthiest individuals globally.

The gift-giving tradition, which continues to grow each year, has become a symbol of Liu’s commitment to his roots.

This year, villagers were asked to submit their household registry and identity documents to ensure the smooth distribution of the gifts. With 1,400 households in the village, the preparations for Liu’s visit on Jan 8 were extensive, but the anticipation was palpable.

Xu, a local farmer, shared his appreciation for Liu’s generosity, noting that his elderly parents are among those eligible for the 10,000 yuan cash gift.

“Liu came last year, too, bringing down jackets and food. He’s always been thoughtful, and we are truly grateful,” Xu said.

One 71-year-old villager reflected on Liu’s ongoing support, saying, “Even if he doesn’t give us presents in the future, we will always remember what he’s done for us. He has worked hard for his success, and we’re thankful for his contributions.”

Liu’s story is proof of perseverance and community.

Raised in a rural area, he spent his entire primary and secondary school years in Guangming before studying at China Renmin University in 1992. His early education was made possible by the kindness of the villagers, who helped him overcome financial challenges.

Liu’s philanthropic efforts have been well-received on social media, with many applauding his generosity and character.

“He is a businessman with a conscience,” one observer wrote, while another commented, “His real help is more meaningful than any words could convey.”

While some sceptics have questioned whether his actions are motivated by publicity, the overwhelming sentiment remains admiration for Liu’s ongoing support of his hometown and its people.

As the Chinese New Year approaches, Liu’s village is filled with a sense of gratitude, with villagers reflecting on the billionaire’s enduring contributions to their community.

