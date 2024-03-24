Bertha Benz, weary of her husband’s hesitant approach and the financial strain of his groundbreaking yet sluggish invention—the automobile—decided to take matters into her own hands in Mannheim, Germany, in 1888.

Before the sun had even risen, Bertha, aged 39, embarked on an audacious adventure, commandeering her husband’s “Patent Motor Wagon” without his knowledge. With her two sons in tow, she embarked on a daring escapade, traversing over 60 miles to visit her mother.

In a contraption that resembled a mammoth motorized tricycle by today’s standards, Bertha captured the attention of all who beheld her journey. Along the way, she showcased not only her husband’s invention but also her mechanical prowess. With a resourcefulness that astonished onlookers, she used her hatpin to clear a clogged fuel line and, in a moment of ingenuity that sparked fascination, sheathed the car’s worn ignition cable with her garter.

Bertha Benz: Newfound freedom

For women, progress came with caution. In an era where women’s movements were scrutinized and restricted, the advent of the automobile promised newfound freedom. No longer confined by societal norms, women began to claim their space on the streets, challenging conventions with each turn of the wheel.

However, the road to acceptance was fraught with obstacles. Fear of female drivers stemmed not from concerns of safety but from a deeper apprehension—a threat to the established order. In a society where the car was synonymous with masculinity, women behind the wheel posed a direct challenge to the status quo.

Undeterred by skepticism and ridicule, women seized the wheel of change, using the automobile as a symbol of their independence. From suffragists traversing the United States in a trailblazing journey for equality to everyday women defying stereotypes, each revolutionized the landscape with every mile traveled.

Bertha Benz’s journey was more than a mere road trip—it was a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, a catalyst for societal change, and a harbinger of a future where the open road was no longer a privilege but a birthright. In her tire tracks, generations of women found inspiration, proving that with courage and determination, even the longest journey begins with a single revolution of the wheel.

