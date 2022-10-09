Get ready for the longest ride ever! ‘Third Rail’ premieres on October 17, 2022

- Advertisement -

The Celebrity Agency – the talent acquisition management of the largest national media network and content creator in Singapore, Mediacorp – announced the premiere of Third Rail this Oct 17 at #Localicious, the content showcasing event of Mediacorp’s current and upcoming production projects.

“The longest MRT ride ever “Third Rail” coming to you on meWATCH from 17 Oct” the agency stated.

The new project is said to be a 12-part English-language series which follows a story of what happens when terrorists hijacked a train. Produced by Ochre Pictures, Third Rail is starred by well-known Singaporean actors and actresses – Rebecca Lim, Andie Chen, Nurul Aini, Shrey Bhargava, Jason Godfrey, Benjamin Heng, Carla Dunareanu and Vanessa Vanderstraaten.

Third Rail is available on meWATCH starting on October 17 with two episodes airing every Monday. Moreso, it will premiere on Mediacorp’s YouTube drama channel as well on Oct 25, with new episodes every Tuesday. Finally, it will have its launch on national television on October 31, 9:30PM on Channel 5.

Furthermore, the event, #Localicious is ongoing from October 8-9, 2022 from 11pm until 8pm, with artists meet and greets from 3pm to 6pm. Everyone is invited and encouraged to drop by to know more about Mediacorp’s future projects that are worth binge-watching.

