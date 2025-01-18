SINGAPORE: A bus passenger took to social media on Thursday (Jan 16) to share an incident involving an elderly woman who was spotted occupying a bus seat with her bags. The post revealed that the auntie had told the passenger, “My things are too much; there’s no space for you.”

Na Na, the online user who shared the story, explained that the bus was quite crowded, with many elderly women and men standing. However, after taking a photo of the situation, she noted plenty of empty seats once she had secured one.

The post quickly sparked a divide in the online discussion. Many people voiced frustration with the elderly woman’s behaviour, criticising her for taking up an entire seat with her bags during busy hours. “She should take a taxi or pay double fare. Very selfish behaviour,” one user commented. Another added, “She’s lucky not to meet old folks who might sit on her bags or place them on the floor.”

However, some users expressed an understanding of the elderly woman’s situation. One commenter argued, “What do you expect her to do? Put the bags on her head? Let’s use common sense. It wasn’t peak hour, and she likely chose that time to avoid a crowded bus. Give and take.”

Others urged a more empathetic view of the situation. “Live and let live! Was it off-peak, and were plenty of seats available?” one user suggested. A different commenter stated, “Please respect old people. They might not ask for help, but we can still give them space.”

The debate highlights contrasting opinions on public transport etiquette and the delicate balance between personal space and community consideration.

